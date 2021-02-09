Key signs a young person is struggling with mental health

The Mental Health Foundation has warned people may be feeling additional stress and anxiety, and suggested building connections might help struggling people feel less alone.

It has been a difficult year to be a young person.

School students spent weeks at home during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown, adjusting to learning online.

The threat of job losses increased pressure on parents and family violence soared as the level 4 measures were introduced.

For those in tertiary education, there were worries regarding accommodation.

Thousands of students left their university halls before the lockdown began on March 25, but they were still responsible for rent, with some paying more than $500 a week for food and board they could not access.

For recent graduates, career prospects that were an option when they began their course are no longer as viable, and the classic Kiwi OE will not be on the cards for some time to come.

It is perhaps then no surprise that young people are reaching out for help in greater numbers.

Patryk Sobczak/Unsplash If can be difficult to know if a young person is experiencing mental health difficulties but there are sign to look for. (Stock image)

“Covid was a significant disrupter to students’ study last year, and we are seeing more young people stressed about exams, and some in despair that their career hopes need to be put on hold,” said Dr David Codyre, lead psychiatrist for the National Telehealth Service’s (NTS) mental health and addiction services.

“Stress, depression and anxiety are the main reasons why young people contact us for help. But we are seeing more young people coming to us around study worries, relationship troubles and family issues.”

There has been a 40 per cent rise in people contacting NTS’s mental health service post-lockdown. In the first quarter of 2020-21 (July to September) – the service was contacted 55,654, compared to 39,188 times during the same period the year before.

Codyre said it could be difficult for parents and caregiver to know if a young person was struggling with their mental health.

The tell-tale signs included being moody or withdrawn, but they were also common traits of being a teenager trying to navigate the changing world around them.

Young people should still be offered support, even if they seemed resistant to it, he said.

“Depression in young people can present as irritability and anger.

“They may ask you to back off or go away. Try and start a conversation and tell them that you are here for them if they want to talk.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Dr David Codyre says young people should still be offered mental health support even if they are reluctant to receive it.

Other signs of mental distress in young people could include:

Being irritable and snapping at others.

Low, sad or depressed mood that doesn't go away.

Lacking concentration and interest in school work.

Lacking interest in usual activities.

Having other sleep problems.

Withdrawing from usual social contact.

Being quiet and withdrawn at home.

Experiencing unexplained physical complaints, especially stomach pains.

Although Covid-19 has presented considerable challenges for teenagers and young adults, social pressures that had long-existed remained a cause for concern.

“Bullying is such a huge driver of depression in young people,” Codyre said.

“Social media has made it easier for people to say and do things to each other that they would never dream of doing face-to-face.”

The good news was that young people were reaching out for help.

The NTS runs several free and anonymous mental health services, including 1737 – need to talk?, depression.org, and The Lowdown.

NTS mental health and additions service delivery manager Dylan Norton said there had been an increase in demand from young people in 2020.

“Some of the students contacting us with mental health distress were living with whānau who had lost jobs. Others were experiencing difficulties due to a breakdown in family relationships,” he said.

Help is provided by more than 600 nurses, mental health nurses, psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, counsellors and doctors.

“A support person can help students unpack these feelings and put their fears into perspective,” Norton said.

“It’s important for young people to know that they aren’t alone.”

Codyre said the ability to reach out for help via multiple channels, including text, meant young people could access support that worked for them.

“Last year, 40 per cent of contacts to 1737 – Need to talk? were under the age of 25. Those aged between 13 and 19 contacted us more than any other age group.

“This is huge for us, because that age group have the highest rates of distress of any age group, but historically the lowest rates of access to help.”

Where to get help: