Residents hit by possible lead poisoning offered free fruit and vegetables

There was anguish and anger as hundreds of people grilled officials at a public meeting in Waikouaiti about lead detected in the town’s water supply.

The local council handling a possible lead contamination in the water supplies of a coastal Otago area is offering residents free fruit and vegetables from Tuesday.

The Dunedin City Council will supply a range of fruit and vegetables to residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury until it is clearer if home-grown vegetables irrigated with local water are contaminated, chief executive Sandy Graham says.

“This is a very worrying time for residents in these communities and it’s important we do what we can to help at a practical level while we continue working towards finding the cause of the contamination,” she said in a statement.

The produce would be initially available from Tuesday to Friday at the East Otago Events Centre and could be collected during times when the centre was open for blood testing.

Blood tests were being offered to affected residents from Tuesday.

Lead was detected in the water supply at 40 times the safe level for drinking in samples from Waikouaiti Golf Club and Karitane Bowls Club on December 8, but authorities did not receive the information until January 7 due to an email bungle.

A sample taken at the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir on January 20 returned elevated levels of lead nine days later. On February 2, Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack advised the supply’s users not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or preparing food until further notice.

The offer of free fruit and vegetables followed a heated public meeting on Friday in which residents expressed their outrage over the way the incident had been handled, and particularly how long it took for them to be notified.

One pensioner who attended the meeting and grows food to feed her family and neighbours asked what she should do after residents in Waikouaiti were told not to harvest fruit and vegetable for several weeks.

Graham said on Sunday the source of the contamination was still not known, but potential causes included lead joins in older pipes, environmental contamination in the wider catchment, or sampling errors.

Water tankers were on site to provide clean, safe drinking water.

Staff had given out more than 2500 containers for people to use and people could call 03 477 4000 if they needed help collecting water.

Graham said having staff at the tankers could offer assistance and answer questions from Tuesday.

The council planned to set up a drop-in centre for concerned residents at the Waikouaiti Library the following week.

Work to dig up and check the condition of some sections of old cast iron water pipes in Waikouaiti was almost complete. Five sections of pipeline across the area, including a section in Edinburgh St, were being assessed.

The could planned to replace any sections of old cast iron pipes in the near future to remove that potential source of contamination from the network.

More water test results were expected on Tuesday.