Otago residents in lead scare given OK to eat locally grown produce

Residents get tested for lead at Waikouaiti after concerns over the water supply.

Residents of Otago coastal towns caught up in a lead scare can eat produce grown locally, officials say.

The Ministry of Primary Industries has advised that eating produce sourced from Waikouaiti, Karitane and the Hawksbury area poses minimal risk, Southern District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said.

It comes after it was revealed last week that lead had been detected in water supplies at 40 times the safe level for drinking.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Fruit and vegetables offered at Waikouaiti

On Friday hundreds of people turned out to a public meeting, where many vented frustrations over not being able to consume their homegrown produce.

That prompted the Dunedin City Council (DCC) to offer free fruit and vegetables to the estimated 1500 people potentially affected.

Free blood testing for residents began on Tuesday, with results expected within two to three days.

“We had recommended people wait until the results of the blood testing were known, however we are now following the expert MPI advice, which is that people can continue to eat produce from this area, but that they wash home-grown vegetables or fruit in alternative sources of water,” Jack said.

She confirmed that people could now use tap water to water their gardens, but advised residents to wash any home-grown vegetables and fruits with alternative sources of water in the short-term.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Hundreds of residents vented their anger at the situation during a public meeting in Waikouaiti last week.

The DCC is still scrambling to identify the source of the contamination, with potential reasons including lead seals in old pipes, environmental contamination, or sampling errors.

Meanwhile, results from Otago Regional Council (ORC) testing water in the Waikouaiti River, from which Waikouaiti draws its supply, is expected within days.

Results from the wider community will be discussed at a community meeting in several weeks.

Anyone who records elevated levels of lead – above the internationally accepted notifiable level of 0.24 micromoles per litre – will be rechecked in six months, and anyone with higher levels will be given medical care or an emergency referral.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A man with fresh produce at Waikouaiti.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins welcomed the Government’s announcement of a rapid review of the health response to lead contamination.

The council was also committed to working with the health board on an independent review of its processes.

“In the meantime, our focus remains on identifying the source of the issue, ensuring that safe drinking water is available to affected residents, and supporting our community’s wellbeing through this difficult period.”