Seclusion hours drop for Waikato mental health patients but DHB says rate still too high

There were several months in 2020 where Waikato's Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre halved the number of hours patients spent in seclusion, compared to 2019.

Mental health patients in the Waikato are spending less time locked in a room to cool down after aggressive behaviour.

In some months, seclusion hours in adult mental health have more than halved compared to the previous year, Waikato DHB data shows.

The practice is a last resort when an agitated person is deemed a danger to themselves or others, and there was a marked drop in its use for Waikato adult mental health patients in 2020.

“Nobody wants to seclude someone. Nobody thinks that's a good idea,” director for clinical services for mental health and addictions Dr Rees Tapsell said.

“We're absolutely committed to the idea that people shouldn't be secluded if there’s any other way.”

The use of seclusion has been criticised by the United Nations and there's a national push to end its use.

Waikato made changes from December 2019, which include adding a whakatau (welcome) on admission, debriefs when seclusion is used, and considering an approach accounting for trauma people have suffered.

Monthly seclusion hour totals for adult mental health in 2019 and 2020 show several drastic drops, and only one month of 2020 during which patients spent noticeably more time in seclusion.

The biggest drop was from the July 2019 peak of 1570 hours of seclusion to 371 hours in July 2020.

In contrast, forensic mental health – concerning those who have offended or are assessed as high risk – started the year with more seclusion use, but had drops later in the year.

Waikato doesn't have the lowest seclusion rates, services director for mental health and addictions Vicki Aitken said, but it's improving against previous performance.

“Our seclusion level is too high,” Tapsell said, “but we're trying really hard to reduce that every single day.”

There's a balance between reducing seclusion and protecting staffers and others, when it's not uncommon to be verbally abused or more.

"I think we're doing a pretty good job at trying to improve against our previous performance," Waikato DHB services director for Mental Health & Addictions Vicki Aitken said.

“Two days ago one of our senior medical officers was assaulted,” Tapsell said when speaking to Stuff.

“It's a real tension.”

October 2020 was the only month that year not to have similar or lower numbers of seclusion in adult mental health - instead having 251 more hours.

That was a difficult month, Aitken said, with people suffering methamphetamine withdrawals, many people in the centre - often with high needs – and lots of admissions and discharges.

In 2020, there were noticeable drops in the use of seclusion in adult mental health at Waikato DHB. Forensic mental health started the year with higher numbers, but also had drops later in the year.

Waikato is hamstrung by its overcrowded Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre.

“Some units have the capacity to remove somebody from the general company of lots of others in a way that doesn't mean they’re locked in a room without immediate egress and no other person in the room,” Tapsell said. “We don’t.”

Government funding of $100 million has been committed to rebuild the centre.

"Nobody wants to seclude someone," Waikato DHB clinical services director for Mental Health & Addictions Dr Rees Tapsell said. However, sometimes there's a need to protect staffers and other people in the unit.

In the meantime, the DHB’s ramped up its welcome, as arrival at hospital can be a flashpoint for seclusion – especially if those arriving come against their will, with police.

And Māori are overrepresented in seclusion statistics.

Hence the introduction of kaitakawaenga to welcome people to the ward with a whakatau, which Aitken hopes to extend to after hours and weekends.

“We do feel they're making quite a difference.”

Any seclusion-free day in the centre is noted and celebrated, and staffers are being trained in a trauma-informed approach, Aitken said.

Other changes include a focus on learning from any occasion when seclusion is used - or avoided despite violent behaviour, looking for patterns in data, and advance planning for people who have previously experienced seclusion in hospital.

Over in the forensic mental health department - Puawai, which covers five DHBs - the numbers paint a different picture.

At the start of the year, people there spent more time in seclusion than in 2019, which Aitken puts down to pressure on beds, often Covid-related.

That means people arrive later, and more unwell.

However, the forensic unit had marked drops in seclusion time in July, August, October and November 2020.

In October 2019, for example, patients were in seclusion for 911 hours, compared to 260 hours in 2020.