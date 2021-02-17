Free X-rays, fast diagnoses the aim of Māori health provider's $15m plans

The centre would be about getting people diagnosed early, “not waiting until they're nearly dead before you start doing something”, Te Kōhao Health managing director Tureiti Moxon says.

Tureiti Moxon has a $15-million plan she hopes can save lives by providing affordable diagnoses before people are "nearly dead".

It's a low-cost, possibly free, X-ray centre in the Hamilton suburb of Enderley, which would also house a primary health team, a carving school, and training or community space.

A cervical cancer self-screening device is anticipated to be in the whare, and other diagnostic services, such as a medical lab are a possibility.

The Te Kōhao Health managing director is fundraising and getting her ducks in a row, but hopes early and affordable access to such a centre could bring down the number of Māori dying from preventable diseases.

At the moment, X-rays are only free for people sick enough to be admitted to hospital, Tureiti Lady Moxon said, but her vision is to make them free for those who need them most.

She envisages Te Kōhao owning and running the building, but hopes for support from Waikato DHB until the organisation builds expertise.

“It's a win-win situation whereby they're getting to the people who are hard to get to, and we’re getting them early, not waiting until they're nearly dead.”

“The five biggest killers of Māori are breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, cardiac disease ... and the other one is colon cancer.

123rf.com At the moment, you need to be sick enough to go to hospital to get a free X-ray, Moxon said.

“A lot of these things, if they’re seen early enough or dealt with early enough, or diagnosed early enough ... the chances of survival are pretty good.”

But X-rays to aid diagnosis are expensive if you're on a benefit and don't know where your next meal is coming from, she said.

Te Kōhao aspires to a fast-track diagnosis model seen in a private Auckland surgical centre, which does in 45 minutes what might otherwise take weeks.

Auckland's MercyAscot has a one-stop diagnostic clinic model which aims to speed up diagnosis and avoid the need for multiple appointments.

“You have the radiologist, the pathologist and the surgeon in the room at the same time," Moxon said. “The radiologist would do the X-rays. The pathologist, they will take any swabs or things, and it can be seen straight away. It's quick. It's not a process that takes three months. And you can actually know if you’ve got something to worry about or not.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Te Kōhao Health is almost ready to apply for resource consent for the planned $15m health, wellness and diagnostics centre. Pictured are images from Chibnall Buckell Team Architects.

Hamilton's proposed centre would cover health, wellness and diagnostics, Moxon said.

It's planned for an empty piece of Enderley land in Tennyson street, opposite the marae-based provider's two early childhood centres – amongst the community.

“We would be the first Māori provider in the country to do this, and hopefully that will be something that will be a normal place to go, ordinary ... We don't want it just to be a one-off.”

"While our focus will be Māori, anyone can come.”

Moxon hopes to start building next year, but still has to find the money to make the plan reality.

Inside the building would be a primary health team and X-ray department, as well as space for health training or community events, and a carving school.

Other diagnostics - such as a Pathlab medical laboratory-type facility – would be considered but depend on the support available, she said.

Chibnall Buckell​ Team Architects Ltd has drawn up plans and Moxon's doing the rounds of funders for the building project.

She hopes it can attract Provincial Development, shovel-ready project, and Lotteries funding.

“A lot of funders won't give you any money unless you have got your resource management consent and your building consent," she said.

Investigations into soil, water, and traffic have been done, and Te Kōhao is almost ready to apply for resource consent from Hamilton City Council.

Once Te Kōhao has building consent, Moxon hopes to build in 2022.