Invercargill women thankful for their t-shirt, shorts-wearing angel

An Invercargill woman was relieved to have the help of a stranger when trying to save her mum from a cardiac arrest.

It seems angels don't always come with wings, sometimes they wear t-shirts and shorts and arrive on your doorstep ready to save a life.

On December 8 Hannah McLeod turned up at her mother Elizabeth Andrews’ Invercargill home for a catch-up, only to find her mum unconscious and hunched over on her porch.

Andrews had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. McLeod said her mum was turning blue and was cold to the touch.

She called 111 and quickly found herself with the most important job of her life, performing CPR to try to save her mother’s life, despite not having any previous first aid training.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Hannah McLeod, right, with the help of a stranger, saved her mum Elizabeth Andrews' life by performing CPR.

That was before a ‘strange man’ wearing a t-shirt and shorts arrived at the door unexpectedly.

“He said, ‘my name is Alex, do you want me to take over’?” McLeod said.

Alex told McLeod he worked in intensive care and went about performing CPR until the ambulance arrived. He then assisted the ambulance officers as they helped Andrews breathe and regain a heartbeat.

“I wanted to hug him. That’s when I allowed myself to let go, trust, and hope for my mumma.”

In amongst the terrifying situation was a sense of confusion for McLeod.

Where did their ‘hero’, which they only know by the name of Alex, come from, and how did he know Andrews needed help?

McLeod said they later found out Alex’s arrival was prompted by the GoodSAM app.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff St John operates the GoodSAM app which sends an alert to First Aid-trained members phones if they're in within 1km of someone who has had cardiac arrest call.

It’s an app McLeod and Andrews had not previously heard of, but they now make sure they tell everyone about it.

When St John is called the app alerts any First Aid-trained members within 1km that there is a patient suspected to be in cardiac arrest. It allows them to potentially save a life prior to emergency services arriving.

The app was developed in the United Kingdom and has been rolled out by ambulance services around the world, including being launched in New Zealand in 2018.

Andrews, who still has a long recovery ahead, said she will forever be thankful for what her daughter, and the GoodSAM app, did for her.

“How could you have anything more than having your daughter arrive just when you needed her and then for Alex [to arrive], what a wonderful system St John has provided for us in the community. I’m here today because of the both of them,” Andrews said.

They haven’t yet tracked down mystery man Alex to reunite with him, but they plan to do so to offer their thanks in person.

Supplied Elizabeth Andrews, of Invercargill, in Christchurch Hospital with her son Damon Duncan, 10 days after her sudden Cardiac Arrest in December.

Andrews' survival story was one loaded with good luck, in amongst a terribly bad situation.

On December 8, by chance, McLeod called her mum at lunchtime to see what Andrews was up to.

The pair chatted briefly and McLeod said she would pop in for a coffee and did so straight away.

The timeframe between McLeod and Andrews talking on the phone, and McLeod having to call 111 after finding her mother unconscious, was just seven minutes.

“We have literally had the best luck in a terribly bad situation,” McLeod said.

St John data show that of the approximately 2000 people who are treated for a cardiac arrest each year in the community, 27 percent are resuscitated and transported to hospital and 13 percent survive.