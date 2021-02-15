Auckland City Hospital gave 'inadequate' care to man who died of pneumonia

The man died at Auckland City Hospital in 2018. (File photo)

A man who died of pneumonia in an Auckland hospital was not given adequate care in the days leading up to his death, a report has found.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Kevin Allan found Auckland DHB in breach of the patients’ rights code in its care of the man, referred to as Mr A.

Mr A, in his 70s, was admitted to hospital in 2018 after coming home from work with fevers, breathlessness and a cough.

He had been diagnosed with lung disease the previous year, the report, released on Monday, said.

READ MORE:

* Waitematā DHB apologises after 'significant' resuscitation delay led to man's death

* Health board criticised after suicidal patient jumped off hospital roof

* Auckland woman who ended up in coma during Covid-19 outbreak says she wasn't listened to



While in hospital his condition deteriorated, and on the third day he was found to be struggling for breath.

CPR was administered along with defibrillation and adrenaline, but he was unable to be resuscitated.

His cause of death was ruled to be pneumonia.

Allen’s investigation found Mr A’s condition had not been properly monitored and the response to his deterioration was inadequate.

Allen was critical of a number of connected errors by several relatively junior clinicians.

There had been a failure to recognise risks, escalate care appropriately, make appropriate clinical decisions and document those decisions and the care provided, Allan said, which had a “serious and cumulative” impact.

Allan recommended the DHB provide evidence it had implemented and reviewed a number of policies in relation to the case.

He also recommended the DHB provide a written apology to Mr A’s family, and two staff members undertake further training in their fields.

“This case highlights the importance of clinicians being alert to the deterioration of patients, including when patients suffer from chronic conditions that affect their normal vital signs,” Allan said.

“It also shows the importance of documentation being completed to a good standard to support care and decision-making.”

Auckland DHB said it wanted to extend its deepest condolences to the family of Mr A for their sudden and unexpected loss.

The DHB had “not met the family’s expectations in regard to explaining the sequence of events which led to the death, which has left them with unanswered questions”, it said.