Southland Charity Hospital offering services months ahead of opening

The Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy says she's fascinated by Melissa Vining's journey and her ability to turn a tragic situation into a force for good.

The Southland Charity Hospital Trust have already started delivering colonoscopies, months ahead of the charity hospital officially opening.

Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy visited the hospital site on Tuesday, where founder Melissa Vining said the trust had provided four colonoscopies in partnership with Southern Cross Hospital Invercargill.

Reddy started a four-day visit to Southland with a tour of the hospital site, after an earlier visit to Te Rau Aroha Marae, in Bluff had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As Reddy five-year term comes to an end in September, she said it was important for her to visit Southland, as she had not had an opportunity to do so before.

READ MORE:

* Cancer care advocate Melissa Vining nominated for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year

* Emotional Melissa Vining launches Southland Charity Hospital build

* Southern DHB conducting fourth review into colonoscopy services



Reddy said she was fascinated by the Vining family's story and Melissa's ability to turn a tragic situation into something for the benefit of the community.

The pressures of modern society meant there would always be unmet health needs, she said, and she did not think there was anywhere in the world that did not need the help the charity hospital would provide.

Reflecting on her term, Reddy said she was proud of the state of New Zealand.

Considering environmental and geopolitical challenges elsewhere in the world, she said: “I look around, and I think: where else would I rather be?”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy (left) says Southland Charity Hospital founder Melissa Vining is doing a amazing job with the progress on the hospital.

Bonisch Consultants managing director Boyd Wilson said he was hopeful the hospital would open by the end of 2021.

Wilson said he expected to receive building consents in the coming weeks, after which a team of tradies would begin gutting the building ahead of its conversion.

Barry Stewart Builders had been appointed at the lead builder to manage the project, and the firm was already erecting security fencing at the site.

Fundraising efforts for the hospital are ongoing, as operational costs will need to be covered once doors open.

Vining said more than 9600 bricks had been bought, from as far away as the United States, for the trust's Buy A Brick campaign, and sales were ongoing.

She was thrilled that Reddy and her husband had committed to buying two themselves.