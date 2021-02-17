Otago communities to receive water tanks as cause of serious lead contamination remains a mystery

A toxicologist says the public should've been told immediately about the high levels of lead in the water in the Otago towns of Karitane and Waikouaiti. (Video first published February 3).

Three Otago communities currently on a no-drink notice following a lead contamination to their water supply will receive some relief in the form of new water tanks.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) has yet to identify the source of the contamination that left residents in Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village unable to drink tap water until further notice.

The council announced on Wednesday it would begin deploying 5000 litre static water tanks at nine locations.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sign warning residents not to drink from the contaminated water supply.

Since the no-drink notice was issued, residents have been relying on water tankers at six locations across the three communities, which will remain until the new tanks have been established.

READ MORE:

* DHB denies pushing for secrecy over elevated lead levels in water

* Lead testing reveals Otago town's water supply now below acceptable levels

* Reservoir to be drained and 5km of pipes replaced as council tackles lead scare



Council three waters group manager Tom Dyer said the tankers were the best option for a rapid response, but the new static tanks will provide a more suitable service while the underlying cause of the lead issue is being identified and fixed.

Dyer said the latest water test results as of Tuesday found no trace of lead contamination.

He said 28 samples taken between February 10 and 11 also found lead levels were below acceptable limits.

The results were encouraging, Dyer said, but efforts were continuing to identify and remove any potential source of elevated lead readings.

Residents get tested for lead at Waikouaiti after concerns over the water supply.

The council has previously announced it was spending $6 million to replace five kilometres of old cast-iron water pipe containing lead joins and to drain the reservoir.

The work to replace old pipes in Edinburgh St and surrounding streets in Waikouaiti was a precautionary response to the previous high lead levels detected.

Residents who were unable to attend free blood test clinics last week can still go to their own GP, which which is free until Friday.

An independent rapid review into the health system response to the contamination scare is expected to be completed in March.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Lead testing has been taking place at the East Otago Events Centre in Waikouaiti.

The review will include analysis of the water testing results, action taken in response to the lead readings, and when information was passed on to relevant organisations.

The review will consider what powers the current regulatory system has to address the situation, and recommend potential changes.

The tanks will be positioned at:

Waikouaiti:

Golden Fleece Hotel, Kildare St entrance

165 Beach Street, corner Beach/Stewart streets

Waikouaiti School, 6 Malloch St

East Otago Events Centre, 203 Main Rd

Waikouaiti Golf Club, 210 Edinburgh St

Karitane:

Community Hall, 1381 Coast Rd

Reserve/playground, 1 Old Head St

Puketeraki Marae, 520 Apes Rd

Hawksbury Village: