Kidney donation the ultimate birthday gift for Stabicraft founder

Barbara Sutton gave her partner Paul Adams the gift of life when she offered to donate her kidney for the transplant he needed.

Some people give their partners a present for their birthday; Barbara Sutton gave a kidney.

Prominent businessman and Stabicraft founder Paul Adams feared he may have had to wait years for a transplant had Sutton not stepped in as a live donor.

The couple are recovering at home in Invercargill after undergoing surgery in Christchurch on February 1 – three days before Adams’ 62nd birthday.

They encourage other Kiwis to consider donating their “spare parts”.

Adams first found out he had a kidney problem 22 years ago after a series of headaches led him to seek medical advice.

He was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis – or scar tissue on his kidneys that was impacting its ability to filter waste from his blood.

Adams managed the condition with medication and a low-protein, low-salt diet– until November 2019, when he started feeling fatigued, nauseous, short and “hollow”.

He was preparing to step back from the Stabicraft helm, but relaxation would be replaced with medical procedures.

Blood tests showed he was in the end-stages of kidney disease and would need a transplant or dialysis – which came with its own complications.

“It was surreal. You kind of think you can manage it,” Sutton said.

Kidneys from deceased donors are scarce and according to the Canterbury District Health Board, patients typically wait three years for one – partly because people aren’t aware that they need to indicate their organ donor status on their driving licence.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill couple Barbara Sutton and Paul Adams are reflecting on how lucky they are to have a life together while they recover from a kidney transplant. Barbara was a live organ donor for Paul.

Their families are often too distraught to make the decision once they’ve passed.

Adams welled up when he recalled walking out of the clinic after hearing this.

Sutton turned to him and said: “I’ll give you my kidney.”

It would take a few more months of gruelling tests to ensure they were both a good fit for the procedure, but having a live donor opened up options for Adams.

If they were not a match, they could have traded with a recipient and donor in Australia under the Australian and New Zealand Paired Kidney Exchange Program.

Advances in medicine meant donors and recipients no longer need to be an exact match and the couple were surprised to learn that live donors are compensated by the Government, taking care of everything from travel and accommodation to wages while they are recovering.

Sutton admits her offer wasn’t completely altruistic.

“It was never just about Paul. It was about our future. I wanted to have more quality time with him,” she said.

Sutton's recovery will take a little longer than Adams’ because of the complexity of the removal procedure, but she would do it again in a heartbeat.

“In less than three weeks, I’m already able to walk 3km and I’m right on track to be back at the gym in April.”

Adams, on the other hand, is already walking 5km and despite warnings about steroid medication causing weight gain, he has lost weight.

He will need to be careful with his diet and exposure to germs for the rest of his life, but both with be able to return to their active lifestyles in a few months.

The couple consider themselves very fortunate to be in this position.

Their time with other kidney disease patients showed them what it can do to a body and how many need people need transplants.

“It’s really confronting. You think how lucky we are,” Sutton said, encouraging others to consider giving someone quality of life by donating their organs.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kiwis interested in becoming live organ donors can contact their District Health Board donor liaison co-ordinators.