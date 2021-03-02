Colonoscopy referral process still problematic in Southland

A new process designed to prioritise colonoscopy referrals from gastrointestinal specialists is not yet working properly at Southland Hospital.

Southern District Health Board executive directive of specialist services Patrick Ng delivered an update on the board’s colonoscopy improvement programme to the hospital advisory committee on Monday.

A lack of access to colonoscopies had been the subject of several independent reviews, and last year, it committed to fixing the factors that had caused the problem.

A recurring theme in the reviews was that specialist referrals – particularly from Southland specialists – were being assessed according to the national referral guidelines designed for GPs.

Ng said a new digital referral system was being rolled out that identified referrals from specialists, to ensure they are automatically accepted.

A review process is also in place for patients triaged by nurses, whereby specialists and surgeons can approve referrals where needed.

“This is working well in Dunedin, but we are working on how to make this process work as intended in Southland,” Ng said.

Additional data is being collected to understand how many referrals are declined and whether the board has enough scoping capacity to keep up with demand.

“Overall, the picture suggests that if we ultimately decide to resource more sessions to do more scoping there is facility capacity available for us to do this,” Ng said.