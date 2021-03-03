Dunedin Scarfie bar fights for its right to party - for an extra two hours

Dunedin's Starters Bar is now allowed to stay open later on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

A student-owned bar has won a fight to extend its opening hours and keep boozed-up students off the street.

Starters Bar, which is owned by the The Otago University Students' Association (OUSA), sought to extend its hours three nights a week.

The Dunedin District Licensing Committee (DLC) granted the application, but imposed a one-way door rule from 2am.

OUSA appealed the decision to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA), asking for the one-way door rule to come into effect at 2.30am instead.

The authority, chaired by Judge Kevin Kelly, released its decision last month as thousands of students returned to Dunedin for the new academic year.

Starters Bar, which is in the heart of the city's student quarter, had previously been allowed to open between 12pm and 12am Sunday to Wednesday, and from 12pm to 1am Thursday to Saturday.

OUSA sought an extension of two hours for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Richard Davison/Stuff Extending the hours of a student pub will help reduce alcohol related harm, authorities say. Pictured: Revellers enjoy the Otago University Students' Association Hyde Street Party in 2016.

DLC said it was satisfied OUSA could manage the premises with extended hours and granted an amended licence for three years, but imposed a 2am one-way door restriction and planned to review how it was going in September.

OUSA argued DLC failed to discuss the one-way door condition, which was a breach of the association’s right to natural justice.

It appealed the decision to ARLA and instead asked for the one-way door policy to begin at 2.30am.

ARLA noted the appeal was unusual as the the licensing inspector, police, and health authorities were not opposed to OUSA’s application.

The agencies said a 2am one-way door policy would be detrimental to students, but bringing it in at 2.30am would help reduce harm among the “vulnerable student population”.

Sergeant Ian Paulin said the Dunedin local alcohol policy had resulted in a significant reduction in calls to police and had been a “hugely effective tool” for reducing alcohol-related harm.

The agencies told DLC that extending the bar’s hours would further help reduce harm.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's Starters Bar is located in the heart of the student quarter and is owned by the Otago University Students' Association.

Paulin said alcohol-related issues in the student area were partly because there was nowhere for them to go, citing the closures of student pubs like The Gardies, The Bowler and the Captain Cook.

The “new culture” was that students drank in the streets and in flats, he said. Few went into town and, when they did, they barely spent anything.

The OUSA-owned Starters Bar was not driven by profit, but by the need to look after students, Paulin said.

ARLA said it was satisfied a 2.30am one-way door policy was preferable to a 2am one, as it was undesirable to have students “wander the streets in an attempt to take advantage” of other venues in the Octagon.