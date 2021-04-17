Patient told 'you'll die' before getting cochlear implant on public waitlist

Warren Dellow paid over $60,000 for a cochlear implant after he was told he would die before he got the operation through the public system.

Profound hearing loss drove Warren Dellow to prematurely retire from his lifelong science career.

That was hard, but worse was to follow when he was told he would most likely die before receiving a cochlear implant through the public system.

Learning he would be waiting more than 10 years to hear the thrum of his motorbike or the song of native birds, the Nelson man decided to use his savings to pay for the $60,000 operation.

He decided to speak out because not everyone had the same option, and they were “condemned to a horrible, substandard life, and they shouldn't be”.

Dellow said by the time he reached 35, he realised more than 20 years in noisy laboratories as a clinical biochemist had cost him his hearing. By the time he reached his mid-50s, he was diagnosed as profoundly deaf.

At 56, he said he made the “hard decision” to retire.

“I felt like I’d been robbed.”

He said he was highly-regarded in his profession, being part of a team making a huge difference in cancer treatment, but the potential for making mistakes because he misheard someone played on his mind.

“I was really worried about impacts that might have on patients or clinical outcomes.”

Bowing out of his career was just one of the negative effects of hearing loss. It also made him become “socially isolated”. Conversations in social situations became awkward and frustrating for those around him, he said, and nights at the movies with his wife had been curbed for more than 20 years.

By 62, he had reached the end of getting any benefits from hearing aids, turning to the option of a cochlear implant which directly stimulates the auditory nerve.

He qualified for one publicly-funded cochlear implant through the Southern Cochlear Implant Programme, but he said his dreams were quickly dashed by a Christchurch surgeon.

Dellow said he was told “there’s every chance that you will wait for this for more than 10 years, and highly likely you’ll die before you get to the top of the waiting list”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Warren Dellow paid over $60,000 to self-fund his own cochlear implant operation after his surgeon said he would be dead by the time his name came up on the public waiting list.

After discussions with his wife, they decided to cover the more than $60,000 bill from their savings. Even their medical insurance couldn’t cover any of the costs, he said.

Earlier this year, Health Minister Andrew Little announced an immediate one-off investment of $6 million for 70 additional adult cochlear implants this year.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the funding would reduce the wait list to 200 which would “significantly reduce waiting times for adults”.

Along with this year’s cash injection, the Ministry of Health invests $8.7m each year to provide cochlear implants to eligible people. It contracts for 86 New Zealanders with severe to profound hearing loss in both ears to receive a cochlear implant, of which up to 16 are infants, 30 are children and 40 are adults. Adults receive public funding for one implant only. Most children receive an implant for each ear. Children do not have to wait to access services.

Dellow believed there was an unmet need for the implants that exceeded 1000 adults.

He said receiving the implant was “life changing”. He was able to go out socially again and hear the sound of his motorbikes for the first time.

“It was really emotional because I’d never heard them before.”

But he felt compelled to speak up for those less fortunate, who couldn’t pay tens of thousands for an implant and were forced to wait years in the public health system.

“There are many, many people that don’t have the financial resources.”

Impaired hearing was isolating and could have “significant mental health impacts”, he said.