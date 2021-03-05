New hospital opened despite warnings about potentially unsafe fire defects

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley is the South Island’s largest hospital building. (First published August 2020)

Christchurch’s new $525 million hospital opened in November despite warnings that it could be unsafe because of passive fire defects.

The warnings triggered an independent review commissioned by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB), which confirmed there were defects in October.

The Ministry of Health then commissioned another independent review, which started in December and was concluded in February – months after the building opened to the public in November.

A CDHB spokesman said it would not have moved staff and patients into the building if it had safety concerns.

The ministry said its investigations and reviews had confirmed the building was safe and complied with all relevant standards.

Passive fire protection prevents or slows the spread of fire and smoke from one area to another and gives the occupants of a building time to get out safely.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new Waipapa Hospital building has been plagued with delays and major construction defects.

Documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act show that as health staff and patients were getting ready to move into the new Waipapa Hospital, two engineers specialised in passive fire protection warned the CDHB and the council that the building was not safe.

It was one of several major construction defects plaguing Waipapa Hospital, which opened more than two years behind schedule.

Earlier this week, it was revealed hundreds of valves in the hospital’s hot water system would have to be ripped out and replaced following an investigation into a valve that failed last year, flooding four floors.

Australian company CPB, which was the project’s head contractor, would be responsible for the work as it was still liable for defects, Newsroom reported. The remediation work throughout the 62,000-square-metre, 10-storey building was likely to cause significant disruptions to patients and staff.

In February last year, more than 7000 passive fire defects were found and had to be remedied during construction, delaying completion of the project.

In the months following this, CDHB project managers raised concerns about the issue repeatedly with the ministry, but it insisted all issues had been remedied, the documents show.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Waipapa Hospital covers 62,000 square metres and was built to Importance Level 4 (IL4).

On September 30, CDHB project manager Simon Hemmings shared his concerns with other staff about passive fire defects, which he said needed to be brought to the council’s attention.

“If we do not disclose our concerns ... and the information is discovered it will no doubt have a dramatic effect in the relationship and the leniency the council have given to the DHB,” he wrote.

On October 1, Passive Fire Engineering Inspections and Training Services engineers Alan Page and Anthony Parkes observed passive fire defects at the site. They believed the workmanship was so poor they had to raise the alarm with the council.

“The public is at risk should the building be opened,” Parkes told the council and CDHB in an October 21 email.

The CDHB then commissioned Firenze to do an independent report in October. It found some control joint seals were not compliant, had not been installed in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and lacked quality assurance.

The ministry then agreed to commission independent fire engineer Origin Fire to investigate passive fire defects, at a cost of $22,000, a spokesman said.

The review’s final report had yet to be issued, but Origin advised the ministry verbally on February 19 that the passive fire detailing in the building “meets the required standards and is not unsafe” , he said.

Many of the concerns raised by Firenze in October “related to issues that were known about [and] had already been remediated or were in the process of being remediated, prior to the report being written”.

Page said the ministry should have waited for the final report before opening the building.

Council acting head of building consenting Mark Urlich said the council had reviewed all documentation supplied by qualified specialist engineers throughout construction and remained satisfied the work was compliant.