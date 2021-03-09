Conscientious objections increase risks from delayed abortions, court told

District health boards needed to be able to recruit staff to perform abortions, the Crown says. (File photo)

Women still face delays for abortions even under more liberal laws, if practitioners with conscientious objections disrupted the service, a High Court judge has been told.

For abortions to be more accessible district health boards had to be able to employ people to provide abortions.

Accommodating practitioners with conscientious objections could unreasonably disrupt the service, Crown lawyer Genevieve Taylor said in Wellington on Tuesday.

Taylor was responding to the case for the New Zealand Health Professionals Alliance which says practitioners’ rights could be infringed.

READ MORE:

* Health professionals conscience objection to abortion at risk, court told

* Change to 'safe areas' in abortion law sought by Labour MP Louisa Wall, expected to get first reading backing from Act Party

* Abortion legalised in New Zealand with Parliament passing new law in 68-51 vote



Abortion laws changed in March 2020 to make abortions more freely available.

It also changed the law for abortion providers who were directed to accommodate conscientious objections of its employees unless it would “unreasonably disrupt” the provision of health services.

Employers who thought services were unreasonably disrupted would have to consider the alternatives before they took action such as not employing a job candidate, offering less favourable terms of employment, or even retiring or causing a staff member to resign, Taylor said.

The alliance said that the “unreasonable disruption” provision cut across several Bill of Rights Act guarantees, including freedom of thought, conscience and religion, manifestation of religion and belief, freedom of expression, and rights of minorities.

To keep their jobs some conscientious objectors could be coerced to go against their beliefs and refer a woman to someone who would provide an abortion, so becoming part of the “chain leading to the taking of human life”, the alliance’s lawyer Ian Bassett said.

They should be able to refer a woman to a website or telephone service to access a list of providers, he said.

Taylor said abortion was a time-sensitive process, and the longer the wait the greater the risk to the woman’s psychological and physical health. The eventual abortion became more complicated.

Waiting a week could be the difference between an early medical abortion and a surgical abortion, so it was critical that delays were reduced as much as possible, she said.

Parliament chose the “unreasonable disruption” provision as the most appropriate way to reduce delays for women seeking abortions.

It was consistent with general ethical duties to make sure a woman knew where to find an alternative source of care. Referring to a list online or a call centre would not ensure she knew where else to secure care, Taylor said.

And a longer pregnancy increased the likelihood that a woman would have to travel to a main centre to obtain an abortion, she said.

The case continues on Wednesday. Justice Rebecca Ellis was expected to reserve her decision.