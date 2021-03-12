Lead in the water: More councils testing for lead after Otago scare

Lead levels were found to be by and large be below the national standard.

Several councils have begun testing for lead after it emerged old pipes with lead joins may have caused water contamination in three Otago towns.

Residents of Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village in East Otago were told not to use their tap water on February 2, after elevated readings of lead were detected in the water supply.

The notice remains in place while the Dunedin City Council continues to investigate the source of the contamination, but the council had found that old, cast-iron pipes with lead fittings were possibly behind three of the six elevated readings.

Councils were not obligated to test for lead, but last winter the Dunedin council began testing water corrosivity (alkalinity, hardness, conductivity), which determined the water’s ability to leach heavy metals from plumbing fixtures.

The council had tested the wider city network and found no evidence of lead problems elsewhere.

It had budgeted $561 million in its draft 10-year plan to fix or replace old water pipes – an 85 per cent increase on its previous 10-year plan.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A sign at the entrance to Waikouaiti urges residents not to drink the water.

The lead scare prompted hundreds of residents in the affected communities to get blood tests. Health authorities said the results were generally below notifiable levels.

The scare also prompted the council to spend $6m replacing 6.5 kilometres of old pipes, and had encouraged other councils to test their water networks for lead.

Invercargill City Council water manager Alister Murray said the council carried out a rigorous testing and monitoring regime in accordance with the Drinking Water Standards of New Zealand, but that was for the likes of pathogenic bacteria and protozoa (giardia and cryptosporidium).

Testing for other substances, such as lead, was carried out on a random basis and was last done in August 2018.

‘’However, in light of Dunedin’s recent experience we have carried out testing for the presence of lead on February 11,” Murray said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff More than 500 people attended the first Waikouaiti public meeting about lead in the town’s water supply.

The highest lead level detected was well below the maximum acceptable value of 0.01mg/L.

The city’s cast iron pipes were cleaned and relined in recent decades, he said.

The Christchurch City Council, which began testing for lead in 2019, had fast-tracked work to replace lead-jointed pipes.

“We test for metals, including lead, at all our water treatment plants and throughout our networks. All of our results confirm there are no concerns to public health,” a spokesperson said.

In Auckland, Watercare tested for metals, including lead, at all its water treatment plants and throughout its network. Results had shown no concerns for public health.

Some of the city’s older pipes had lead joints, but a spokeswoman said Watercare was confident they had minimal effect on water quality.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said there was no explicit requirement under the Health Act for suppliers to test source water for lead.

Suppliers serving more than 500 people must have a water safety plan though.

Although the health risk from trace levels of heavy metals was low, the ministry advised a simple precautionary measure was for all households to flush a cup full of water from drinking water taps each morning.