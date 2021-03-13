Carterton boil notice extends to Monday after E.coli discovered in water supply

Residents have to boil their water after an E.coli contamination.

E.coli contamination detected in Carterton’s water supply on Friday has not been resolved and the town’s boil water notice has been extended until at least Monday afternoon.

Although Carterton District Council has switched over to an alternative treatment plant at Kaipaitangata for its urban supply, the Ministry of Health requested the boil water notice be kept in place until the council achieved three clear tests.

Low-levels of contamination were discovered during routine testing at 2pm on Friday.

This meant all businesses and urban residents connected to the urban water supply must boil all water before being used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation/cooking needs, or brushing teeth.

READ MORE:

* Boil-water notice in place for Carterton

* Coronavirus: Authorities still determining how Wairarapa man contracted Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Carterton council staffer confirmed as positive case of Covid-19



A spokeswoman said the council realised this would be an inconvenience for many of its residents but its priority was to put its residents’ safety first.

Infrastructure, services and regulatory manager Dave Gittings said it was important residents continued to follow the boil water notice until the council notified residents that it had been lifted.

“Even though the risk is low, it’s really important that people do not get complacent and remain vigilant until the boil water notice has been lifted,” he said.