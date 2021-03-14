Women keep dying of preventable cervical cancer while self-test screening delayed

Māori doctors are urging the Ministry of Health to reconsider postponing a self-swabbing cervical cancer programme they say is more effective, less invasive and more affordable. (First published in August 2020)

Bobby Kaimoana was too scared and whakamā (ashamed) to get a cervical smear despite her history of ovarian cancer.

The Wairoa registered nurse is one of the hundreds of women in New Zealand at risk of a delayed diagnosis of cervical cancer because of how painful and invasive smears are.

She said getting access to a self-test to screen for cervical cancer through her clinic’s participation in a trial was a huge relief for herself and patients who had not had a smear in years.

Supplied Bobby Kaimoana, left, and her mother Margaret Kaimoana were too scared and ashamed to get a cervical smear after Margaret had a traumatic experience.

The self-test allowed women to take a vaginal swab alone, rather than needing a doctor or nurse to use a speculum and take cells from the cervix.

Te Tātai Hauora o Hine (Centre for Women’s Health Research) director Bev Lawton had been asking the Government for years to implement a screening programme using the quick, easy, pain-free and cost-effective self-test to eliminate cervical cancer, which was preventable.

About 180 Kiwi women get cervical cancer every year, and 50 women die of the preventable disease every year. Māori women are more than twice as likely as pākehā women to be diagnosed with, and three times more likely to die from, the disease.

Studies had shown Māori women were three times more likely to take the self-test than subject themselves to a smear.

Lawton said she was “speechless” as to why the Government was taking so long to fund the roll-out, which would save women’s lives.

Cervical cancer is caused by the HPV virus and the self-test picks up the strains most likely to cause it.

Supplied Tracey Mackay (pictured with her daughter, Tiaria), Kim Chappel, Jordy Hermens and Natalia Green Repia have launched a petition calling on the Government to fund HPV cancer self-tests.

The roll-out was meant to be introduced this year – after already being delayed for three years – but was delayed again, with the Government citing the Covid response as the reason it had pushed back funding to address the IT system.

A study published this month found New Zealand was lagging behind other countries in eliminating cervical cancer among indigenous women. The study said New Zealand needed to urgently address its “systemic failure” to care and provide health care for indigenous women.

Wellington resident Kim Chappel, who lost her mother to cervical cancer 15 years ago, is among a group of wāhine Māori who have launched a petition calling on the Government to fund the cervical cancer self-test screening roll out.

Supplied Kim Chappel's mother, Wana Herangi, died of cervical cancer 15 years ago.

She said her mother, Wana Herangi, hated going to the doctor after having bad experiences of the health system and feared getting smears. Herangi was diagnosed too late and died at 47. Chappel said her mother’s life could have been saved if she had access to the self-test.

Kaimoana, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 18 and recovered five years later after countless rounds of chemotherapy, was told she needed to take regular smears.

But the registered nurse could not bring herself to take another smear after her mother, Margaret Kaimoana, had a traumatic experience with her first smear eight years ago. A trainee doctor pulled the speculum out of her vagina without closing it first, causing horrific pain and bleeding.

Bobby Kaimoana said her mother, who had suffered sexual abuse previously, had been battling PTSD since her first and only smear. Both Kaimoana and her mother were able to do the self-test as part of a trial.

“You get a little picture of how to take it. It doesn’t need to go very far up. You just swipe around for 15 seconds, and then it’s all done. There was no pain, no shame. It was just me in the toilet doing it and I got my result within an hour,” Kaimoana said.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said implementing the HPV screening roll-out “requires funding and is a decision for Government”.

Funding was needed for a new IT system, which would be built as a new component on the national bowel screening programme platform.