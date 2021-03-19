GPs close books as patient demand surges and doctor shortage bites

Growing demand and a struggle to recruit from overseas has left GP surgeries shutting their doors to new patients.

Patients wanting to enrol with a doctor in Motueka now face a wait, as both GP practices in the town have closed their books to new patients.

The move comes as family doctors around the country are forced to turn away new patients as they struggle to recruit staff from overseas and meet growing demand.

Motueka’s Greenwood Health clinical manager Naomi Rosamond​ said requests to join the practice had “absolutely exploded” this year, with 311 new patient enrolments since January 1, up almost 50 per cent on the same period last year.

For the last 18 months it had restricted new enrolments to the Motueka catchment as a way of dealing with the “overwhelming flow” of people.

The practice has 11 GPs, 16 nurses and a nurse practitioner along with an administrative team of 12. It currently has 9919 patients enrolled, with that number rising to 14,000 with casual patients over summer.

Rosamond said the inability to get locum cover combined with an unsustainable increase in patient numbers meant it made the tough decision to close its books last Friday.

As of Monday morning, the practice already had nine people on a waiting list. Rosamond said it would review its capacity to take on new patients each week.

“We are very conscious we are one of only two practices in a relatively sizeable rural town and it does make it very difficult to access healthcare when we are so far away from the main centres.”

The practice needed more doctors, but had struggled to recruit people to the region since the borders closed. Despite advertising for a locum since last May, it had been unable to recruit one.

Typically, around 40 per cent of New Zealand’s GP workforce is trained overseas.

The other GP practice in the region, The Doctors Motueka, also had a waitlist for new patients.

Royal NZ College of GPs met with Health Minister Andrew Little last week to discuss the issue.

Medical business manager Andrew Tucker​ said since last December the practice had been limiting the number of new patients enrolling, while undertaking further clinical staff recruitment.

"It’s our priority to ensure that we maintain high standards of care for our current enrolled patients. Since then, we have had an enrolment waitlist and will continue review our enrolment status.”

He would not comment on how many patients were enrolled, how many were on the waitlist and how many practising doctors the practice currently had.

Nelson Bays Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy​ said the workforce shortage in general practice across the region had been an issue for some time, but it had become more significant in the last month.

“Motueka is a case in point, those two general practices are both wonderful and accessible and run a very good service and because they are classed as rural they also provide an on call emergency service with local ambulance.”

Shaughnessy said for a number of years primary care staff had struggled to keep up with the demands expected of them.

“We have good evidence to show year-on-year in general practice in Nelson Bays there is on average between 250 and 300 more hours per week happening this year than the same time last year.”

The Royal New Zealand College of GPs (RNZCGP) discussed its concerns with Health Minister Andrew Little​ last Friday after medical director Dr Bryan Betty​ said the situation was “rapidly reaching a crisis point”.

Royal NZ College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty said the doctor shortage was "very rapidly reaching a crisis point in terms of the number of GPs indicating they are preparing to leave or cut back on what they are doing".

President Dr Samantha Murton​ said GPs were dealing with increasingly complex patient needs, the burden of disease and increasing demand for medical care in the community.

She presented Little on Friday with a stick-figure drawing that depicted a recent morning in her job as a Wellington GP.

It included seeing an anxious woman in her 20s, an older man with cancer, a non-English speaking patient with diabetes and congestive heart failure, along with minor surgery and the delivery of a cancer diagnosis to a patient she had learnt of moments prior.

“You can't deal with a suicidal patient in 15 minutes, it just doesn’t work so you take an hour and that hour has no funding options...the amount of pro-bono work that doctors do is just massive.

“We are trying our best, but our hands are tied.”