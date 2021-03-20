Cost barriers for smear tests and birth control 'disgusting for women's health'

Teens are in the dark about the most effective contraception available, a new study has found. (Video first published in January 2019)

New limits on free cervical screening, contraception and physiotherapy will result in more unintended pregnancies, chronic pain and missed pre-cancer diagnoses, Christchurch health professionals say.

Jo Talarico, owner of Linwood’s Kingdom Clinic, said she was “so disappointed” in the cuts, which she said would mainly affect people who were financially disadvantaged.

“It’s just horrible, we’re always struggling trying to get people seen and figuring out the system and different ways to do things to support them to have the same care that people with money get”.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) says the changes were not part of any savings plan or deficit reduction programme.

READ MORE:

* Person in MIQ given exemption to visit Christchurch Hospital patient

* Women keep dying of preventable cervical cancer while self-test screening delayed

* Axe hangs over 'discretionary services' under Canterbury health cost-cutting



“They are access criteria changes to remove duplication of funding or to ensure the sustainability of the specific provision of care into the future,” acting planning and funding manager Ralph La Salle said.

Māori, Pasifika and Asian women will now only be able to get a free cervical smear test if they have a community services card (CSC), or haven’t had a smear for five years.

Previously, free smears were provided to a priority group of Māori, Pasifika and Asian women, as their rates of screening were lower than for European women.

123RF Funding for free sexual health and contraception will be cut for people aged 18 to 21 by the Canterbury District Health Board.

CSCs are for people on very low incomes or a benefit, and enable them to receive discounted health services.

The cost of a cervical smear varied but was usually about $40 to $60, Otago University head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Helen Paterson said.

Pegasus Health chief operating officer Lisa Brennan said the Public Health Organisation – the largest in Canterbury – was funded by Screen South for about 2500 free smears each year.

The change of criteria had been “introduced to ensure the service remained affordable to those least able to afford access to it”.

Christchurch Māori health and social services provider He Waka Tapu has a contract with the Ministry of Health for an outreach cervical smears programme for about 420 women each year in the priority group.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff He Waka Tapu operations manager Tanith Petersen, left, and clinical operations manager Toni Tinirau.

Clinical operations manager Toni Tinirau said the agency had been told they would be getting more referrals from GPs who were no longer able to offer patients a free smear.

Putting up a cost barrier for women to get smears meant some would miss out, she said.

“This is disgusting for women’s health. There are barriers for women to get this done anyway.”

In another change, funding for free sexual health and contraception will be cut for people aged 18 to 21 by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB).

These services have been free for people aged 14 to 21 in a primary care practice since 2006.

La Salle said two national funding initiatives with “similar aims” meant there was an “overlap” of support for sexual health and contraception services.

The national initiatives included low health care fees for CSC holders, and subsidised Long Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) for women aged over 16, who have a CSC, live in a high deprivation area and “those at risk of unplanned pregnancy”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff 298 Youth Health senior doctor Sue Bagshaw says funding changes will result in more unintended pregnancies.

La Salle said the CDHB funded a sexual health centre in Riccarton and provided funding for 298 Youth Health – both of which provided free sexual health and contraception to young people.

But 298 Youth founder and GP Dame Sue Bagshaw said the national funding was limited to one type of contraception – LARCs – for a very narrow group of people.

“That is not a reason for cutting contraception services for all 17 to 21-year-olds, I mean that’s ridiculous.”

Bagshaw said it would result in unintended pregnancies “without a doubt”.

The CDHB had also reduced and rationed funding for non-ACC physiotherapy treatment for CSC holders as demand had “consistently exceeded the available resources”, La Salle said.

“These changes have been made to ensure we can continue to provide this service.”

Bagshaw said in the past GPs were able to send patients to the hospital physiotherapy department but this was no longer available.