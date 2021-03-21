Wairarapa family desperate to get former Masterton father of four home from China

Former Masterton man Joseph Clark is recovering in Shanghai after having a brain aneurysm. His family is desperate to get him back to New Zealand

With recovery slow and medical bills mounting by the day, the family of a Kiwi man in hospital in China are desperate to get him home.

Former Masterton man Joseph Clark​ had a brain aneurysm while living in Shanghai late last year and though he’s come out of a coma, he’s still on ventilation.

His father Phil Clark said they were rocked by the devastating news in November as his son’s situation was “touch and go there for a while”.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Phil Clark of Masterton holds a picture of his son Joseph and family who are in China.

“When it happened, they were getting ready to call family in for the worst news- it was that dire.”

But his 44-year-old son has showed great strength; slowly, but surely, recovering week-by-week.

READ MORE:

* Dr. Dre reportedly still in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

* Dr. Dre hospitalized in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

* Family on the brink of recovery from crippling hardship struck by tragedy



Clark said the medical treatment his son received at the Chinese hospital was excellent, and the staff were doing everything they could to support Joseph through.

“Doctors were ‘cautious but hopeful’ that he could make a full recovery.

“We need to remain as positive as we can, realising that it could be a long journey.”

Fifteen weeks on, Joseph can respond to visitors and was off the ventilator for several hours a day, but has not yet regained the ability to talk.

Clark senior said the family has had a tremendous amount of support from friends, fellow church members and employers in Shanghai.

Supplied Clark is recovering in Shanghai hospital.

It has already cost more than $140,000 in medical fees which mounts up by around $1200 per day.

Clark said as soon as Joseph was well enough, they wanted to start the process of returning him home.

It has been estimated that it would cost around $350,000 to get him back to New Zealand by medevac.

Joseph grew up in Masterton and he and the family were due to return to Wairarapa permanently last year. But the onset of the Covid pandemic delayed plans.

They have lived in China for 14 years where they have made a home for themselves.

Supplied Joseph and Jodie Clark and their four children

Joseph’s wife Jodie and four children were at his bedside several days a week since the medical event.

Clark’s cousin Tom Paku​ had set up a Givealittle page to raise money to bring Joseph and the family home.

“The last few months has been a stressful time for their whānau in New Zealand who have been unable to join Jodie in China due to travel restrictions. We’re asking for the community to tautoko us in this stressful time and #helpbringjoehome.”