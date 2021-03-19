Clinical safety a top priority for new SDHB chair

New Southern District Health Board chair Pete Hodgson is a big advocate for using technology to take medical services closer to home for rural patients, but says switching to digital options will take time. [File photo]

New Southern District Health Board chair Pete Hodgson makes no bones about the fact that there’s no shortage of challenges facing the board, but some of them require urgency, he says.

Chief among them are improving colonoscopy access and figuring out why southern hospitals have been so full during the summer, he said.

“The most important thing a DHB chair can do is make sure the services you offer are clinically safe,” Hodgson said.

The former health minister is nearing the end of his first quarter at the helm of New Zealand's largest health board, geographically speaking, and has spent the past three months learning the intricacies of the district's healthcare system.

Hodgson was confident that headway was being made on the colonoscopy issues that had plagued the board for years, leading to a series of independent reviews and a public apology.

The board had been “blessed” with the assistance of crown monitor and former Medical Council chairman Andrew Connolly who was “absolutely preoccupied with getting this sorted,” he said.

Improvements so far include growing capacity, better data collection, and work on better understanding clinical risk, Hodgson said.

The fact that hospitals were being overwhelmed with patients during the traditionally quiet summer months was also worrying, he said.

At Dunedin Hospital, a virtual “ward” had been set up so that patients waiting in the hospital for a CT scan, for example, could wait at home and be called back for their test rather than take up a bed.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff New Southern District Health Board chair Pete Hodgson, right, has been involved with the new Dunedin Hospital build as chair of the Southern Partnership Group. He says it will be the most technologically advanced hospital in New Zealand when it is completed. Hodgson is pictured here with chief executive Chris Fleming, left, and chief medical officer Nigel Millar during a hospital site visit.

It was a simple example, but sometimes simple solutions worked best, Hodgson said.

Other challenges on the new chair’s radar were improving equity, faster cancer care, and the quality of primary and preventative care.

These needed to be balanced with the “problems of the day” like reducing the board's deficit and making sure the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out – which would be the largest immunisation campaign in New Zealand history – ran smoothly, Hodgson said.

He has spent some time during the quarter visiting some of the Southern DHB’s 4000 employees and staff working for rural trusts, and was reminded of their commitment and the complexity of the healthcare system, he said.

Hodgson saw opportunity in harnessing the “remarkable level of skill and care” of the workforce, and longer-term, the use of technology to take services closer to patients.

“There's an awful lot around here that isn’t broken,” he said.