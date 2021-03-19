Coroner criticises Oranga Tamariki for care of youngster in lead-up to suicide

The last attempt to contact the teenager was made just a month before his death.

Better efforts could have been made by Oranga Tamariki to make contact with a young boy before he took his own life, the coroner has found.

Dontay West, died on December 18, 2017, after he was found unresponsive at his aunty’s Ōtara home five days earlier.

The 14-year-old had moved up from Ngāruawāhia where he had been living with his sister only weeks prior.

Social workers tried to make contact with West, after his aunty, Lorraine West, reported she had brought her nephew back to Auckland when he threatened self-harm if she did not.

READ MORE:

* Oranga Tamariki was tipped off that Nevaeh Ager was living in a drug house but failed to act before her murder

* Oranga Tamariki youth worker caught having sex with 16-year-old girl in his care

* Grieving whānau want answers, apology from Oranga Tamariki after boy's death



A social worker from Oranga Tamariki unsuccessfully tried to contact the teenager on November 15 and 22 to speak to him about his stay in Ngāruawāhia as well as his threats.

But after the failed meeting on November 22, no more attempts were made and less than a month later the boy took his own life.

While not assigning any blame, Coroner Debra Bell said it was “unfortunate” that no follow up was completed after a failed attempt to reach the boy on November 22.

“I still think some greater efforts/urgency may have been warranted given OT was aware of Dontay’s suicidal threat,” Bell said.

In her judgement, Bell noted West had disclosed in May 2017 that “he wanted to hurt himself and others, got into fights, felt afraid someone would kill him and wanted to kill himself”.

“These factors were deemed critical and required follow up, but it is unclear on the reports forwarded to me, how it was followed up.”

In the wake of West’s death, the office involved with his care has made changes to the way it works with vulnerable young people, said Oranga Tamariki Auckland regional manager Alison Cronin.

“[They] have strengthened their debrief practice, with a focus on making sure that young people’s needs are met quickly which includes that the team have as much information and history to inform tasks and priorities,” Cronin said.

She added she wanted to acknowledge the “deep grief” felt by West’s family and friends following his death.

Oranga Tamariki had been involved with the boy since shortly after his birth in 2003.

They raised a number of concerns about his living situation – including that, at times, he shared the Ōtara home with West’s son Bailey Junior Kurariki – New Zealand’s youngest convicted killer.

West had also divulged he heard voices in his head that told him to fight and that others would get hurt if he didn’t hurt himself. He had used alcohol to quieten the voices, he told social workers.

Concerns were also raised by Hauora Waikato staff that the boy stayed out “until the early hours of the morning” three to four times a week.

Attempts were made to medicate the teenager, but he had stopped taking the medication because it made him sleepy.

Through 2017 he was asked to leave two schools because of staff concerns over his behaviour.

But in the months before his death, one of his teachers at the Northern Health School, said he had become more engaged with school work.

Where to get help