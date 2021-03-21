Man arrives in Southland after travelling from Picton on an electric scooter to raise awareness of kidney disease

Eugene Sanders arrived in Bluff on Sunday after travelling from Picton on an electric scooter. Here he is on the boundary between the Southland and Queenstown Lakes district.

A man with chronic kidney disease has arrived in Southland after travelling from Picton to Bluff on an electric scooter to promote Kidney Health Awareness Month.

Eugene Sanders, who was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease in 2009, took off from Picton on March 8, following the bikepacking Tour Aotearoa Trail.

After travelling 1400 kms on his off-road scooter, accompanied by his brother, wife, daughter and two sons, he arrived in Bluff on Sunday.

“My goal is to do something that has not been done before, providing me with a personal physical challenge in the short time my health permits while adding to and supporting the work in raising awareness of kidney disease and prevention in the community.”

After his arrival, Kidney Health New Zealand is running a series of free kidney health checks in Invercargill at Unichem, Waikiwi.

Sander's message to New Zealanders was to get tested for kidney disease.

“You just don't know, this could be you. When you go for our GP check up, ask for a kidney test. It’s a simple blood test, urine test and blood pressure check.”