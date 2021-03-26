Anti-Covid vaccine video screening cancelled by council

New Zealanders not granted priority access will receive the Covid vaccine from July.

A planned screening of video opposing Covid vaccination has been cancelled, with a mayor saying she would not allow false information to undermine the vaccine roll-out.

The screening, featuring “international vaccine scientist” Geert Vanden Bossche, was advertised for the Greenmeadows Community Centre in Nelson next Tuesday.

A pamphlet dropped into Nelson letterboxes this week said the Belgian virologist was to discuss “Risk vs Benefits of current global rollout”. An accompanying leaflet listed a number of incorrect statistics and misleading quotes about vaccine deaths and injuries.

On Friday, the Nelson City Council said the booking was accepted by the centre without knowledge of the topic of the meeting but once council staff learned its nature they raised health and safety concerns with mayor Rachel Reese.

Reese said she could not provide support for an event booking that undermined critical public health outcomes.

“Vaccination will provide the greatest health benefit that the community can participate in and I support a relentlessly positive approach to combatting Covid-19.

“So much effort has gone into our successful response so far, the last thing we want to do now is to allow false information to undermine our strong position.”

Martin De Ruyter/The-Nelson-Mail Nelson City Mayor Rachel Reese axed the Covid anti-vaccine event days before it was due to run.

It is not known which individual or group planned to show the video.

Nelson Marlborough Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Baker said there was more information on the Covid vaccine “both reliable and unreliable, available than ever before”.

“Vaccination is one of the most successful actions in public health since the separation of sewerage from drinking water. It has saved countless lives and endless misery for millions and will continue to do so. Although the Covid vaccines we have access to have been developed quickly no shortcuts were taken with regard to safety and effectiveness.”

He said trustworthy New Zealand sites for Covid vaccine information included Unite Against COVID-19, Ministry of Health, Immunisation Advisory Centre or Medsafe NZ.

He contrasted that to “a random flyer put in your mailbox or under your windscreen wiper that does not even say where it has come from.

“Misinformation and conspiracy theories are circulating in this way. It is not accurate or useful information. It’s junk mail and can be treated as such," Baker said.

Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said the letter drop and scheduled event were “classic tactics of the organised anti-vaccine and disinformation movement”.

“There is no place for supporting the spread of this misinformation”.

“This is really poor form. Any attempts to derail efforts to control this pandemic are misguided at best.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland University vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says there is no place for supporting spread of misinformation.

Bossche, who calls himself an independent virologist, has been widely criticised for his claims that the Covid vaccines could be harmful.

Petousis-Harris said public health organisations had the responsibility to make “a diverse range of messages that give factual information” readily available on the Covid vaccines.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said Covid vaccine misinformation was “a widely held concern worldwide”.

“Our main focus is on providing clear, consistent access to trusted and transparent information – rather than addressing misinformation directly. As always, people should only go to trusted sources for their information and should carefully consider what they pass on.”

The spokesperson said while social media monitoring was aiming to stop the spread of false information, the ministry was also engaging with community leaders, social influencers and media to promote the official information about the COVID-19 vaccine, and liaising with other departments, such as Te Puni Kōkori and the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

“It is important that disinformation and misinformation isn’t repeated as it brings it to people’s attention and can embed it in people’s minds.”