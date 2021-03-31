Last look though old Masterton Hospital before it's torn down

A video tour through the old Masterton Hospital before it gets demolished.

If the old Masterton Hospital was a patient, it would soon be receiving its last rites.

Outside, many of the windows are boarded up, and inside the paint is peeling off its walls and ceilings.

The last 15 years of the sprawling complex’s life have been somewhat undignified and forlorn, but as the heavy machinery starts to move in, Stuff got one last look at the buildings that served the region so well for so many years.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Graffiti artists used many walls inside the old Masterton Hospital as a blank canvas.

Foyers where mothers had held sick children for hours waiting for the emergency staff are now quiet and desolate.

Elaborate graffiti decorates some hallways and rooms, while others just sit empty and forgotten.

Piles of glass, demolition materials, and even rooms full of old medical equipment, are the only things left in the labyrinth of decaying structures.

The faint smell of hospital food still lingers in the kitchens where 100,000s of meals were prepared over the decades.

Piers Fuller/Stuff This part of the old Masterton Hospital was built in 1963.

Masterton doctor Owen Prior, 92, had fond memories of the old hospital but said it was good that they were finally getting around to pulling it down.

“I’ve had a lot of fun in it, but now it’s taking up a lot of space that could be better used for something else.”

supplied/Stuff Masterton doctor Owen Prior worked for many years in Masterton Hospital.

Prior first started working there with his father in the 1930s. He joked that contractors might still have a few surprises.

“I wonder how many dead bodies they are going to find when they get down to the tunnels below.”

The current Wairarapa Hospital was built next door in 2005-06 usurping the role of the compound of structures formerly occupied by various wards, the emergency department, operating theatres and associated administration.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The emergency department waiting room at the old Masterton Hospital was a familiar sight to many Wairarapa over the years.

Most Wairarapa people over a certain age would have been born in the maternity annexe that is now being carefully denuded of harmful asbestos in the floor, ceilings and roof.

Crown agency Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is overseeing the removal of most of the former hospital buildings, with the demolition and re-instatement of the topsoil and grass expected to cost $6-8 million.

More than 2500 square metres of materials will be diverted from landfill, according to project managers, with contractors busy throughout the complex reclaiming any decent native timber.

The demolition is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

LINZ took over management of the old Masterton hospital site in 2016 when it entered the Treaty Settlements Landbank, which LINZ managed.

The property has been offered to iwi as part of Waitangi Tribunal settlement negotiations.

The deed of settlement has been initialled with Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and they have one year to decide whether they wish to purchase the property once the deed is enacted.