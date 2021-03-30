Arming Southland's Pasifika community with Covid-19 vaccine facts

Pacific Islanders Advisory Cultural Trust chairman Dr George Ngaei wants Southland’s Pasifika community to have the information they need to make informed choices about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Pacific Islands Advisory Cultural Trust chairman was pleased that Ministry of Health officials, including New Zealand’s Pasifika GP network chair Dr Api Talemaitoga, were visiting on Wednesday to host a community engagement meeting.

As Covid-19 numbers rose in the United States, Ngaei said researchers found Pasifika patients were 10 times more likely to be admitted to hospital if they contracted the virus, with symptoms sticking around much longer than they would for others.

This was partly because of the crowded conditions they generally lived and worked in, but also because of the co-morbidities – like lung disease and diabetes – they were genetically predisposed to, Ngaei said.

“By and large the community make the right choices about immunisation and health issues,” he said, but “anti-vaxers” – people who spread falsehoods about vaccinations – had muddied the waters in recent years.

Ngaei hoped ministry officials would be able to convince the community of the positive impact of the Covid-19 vaccination with “good scientific evidence.”

Millions of people in New Zealand and the United Kingdom had already received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine with good outcomes, Ngaei said – including himself.

The surgeon and GP was on standby and received a leftover dose while port workers were being vaccinated last week.

Ngaei had the moment photographed, so he could show others.

Agreeing to the vaccine was a decision he had only five minutes to make and Ngaei said he wanted to give the Pasifika community the information they needed to be able to make an instant decision when offered the vaccine.

Dr Talemaitoga said the community meetings being held throughout New Zealand were at the request of communities.

A lot of the information available about vaccines was generic and in English he said, making it challenging for some to understand.

While he had no problem with people declining the vaccination, Talemaitoga said the decision should be based of facts rather than social media posts.

“We really want our community to understand the virus and the illness it can cause. And the vaccine,” he said.