Hawthorndale Care Village receives $125,000 funding boost

Artist's impression of the entrance to the proposed Hawthorndale Care Village in Invercargill.

An aged-care village project in Invercargill has been given a $125,000 boost towards its $33 million goal.

The Hawthorndale Care Village project has received the funding from Arrowtown-based Hugo Charitable Trust.

The Hawthorndale Care Village is a project inspired by a Dutch dementia village, De Hogeweyk, which removes a hospital feel and replaces it with residents living in small groups in houses tailored to individual residents.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2022.

Trust chairman Mark Owens said the Hawthorndale model of a village where people in need of aged care, including those living with dementia, will thrive, was much needed.

“We are amazed at the drive and passion of the Hawthorndale working group, and are delighted that Hugo Charitable Trust can make a contribution towards the vision being realised.”

Hawthorndale working group member Paddy O’Brien said they were delighted to receive the funding and in recognition would be naming the village theatre the Hugo Theatre.

The village will replace the existing Calvary Hospital, with residents being offered the option to move to the new village at the time of completion.

About 90 per cent of the $33 million needed had been raised, leaving $2.7 million still to be fundraised for, O’Brien said.

Trustee and working group chairwoman Sarah Hannan said they had received some significant funding in the last few weeks, and they were well on track to begin construction next year.

It was fantastic to get the chunk of funding from the Hugo Charitable Trust, she said.

Resource consent for the village was granted in January and there was a pause on further design until the full amount had been raised.

The build time is expected to be about two years.