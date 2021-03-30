Free consults at clinics as Auckland's Middlemore Hospital experiences heavy demand

Tanu Ngan-Woo has seen the effects of Covid-19 first-hand. It's "scary", but we need to stick together, he says.

South Auckland’s district health board is offering free consultations at local clinics as its public hospital experiences “significant pressure”.

On Tuesday evening, Counties Manukau Health said east Auckland and south Auckland residents could visit 16 clinics and be seen for a medical consult for free.

It comes after 10 days of dealing with an influx of patients.

Middlemore Hospital emergency department clinical director Dr Vanessa Thornton said the ED had 187 patients overnight.

This is compared to an average night of seeing between 95 and 120 patients with the situation not expected to improve in the next two weeks.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Middlemore Hospital's emergency department has reached near capacity levels due to patients seeking treatment for non-urgent conditions.

“With Easter at the end of the week, we will see some discharges from the hospital but next week, when people are back from holiday, they will present in large numbers at the ED again,” Thornton said.

To combat the issue, the DHB had activated its escalation plan and implemented the free consults at local clinics.

This would be available until April 5.

Thornton said the free consults would apply to residents who are registered, casuals or visitors at any time of the day.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Middlemore Hospital is currently experiencing an influx of patients (file photo).

“The fee waiver includes presentations for medical consultations, ACC co-payments, and repeat prescriptions however, fees outside the consultation can still be charged by the clinic.”

“Even with this initiative in place we need our community’s continued support to keep ED free for accidents and/or emergencies. Not just today, not just tomorrow, but all the time.”

Thornton said the impact of patients who went to the ED with conditions that could be treated elsewhere continue to have an effect on patients who need the ED.

“This new initiative will enable our community to better find the most appropriate place to get the right care for their condition.”

Clinics offering free consults until April 5

Local Doctors East Tamaki – Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, Sat 9am-1pm

Local Doctors Browns Rd – Mon-Sun 8am-8pm

Local Doctors Ōtāhuhu – Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm

Local Doctors Chapel Rd – Mon-Thurs 8.30am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-1pm

Local Doctors Dawson Rd – Mon-Sun 8am-8pm

Local Doctors Ōtara – Mon-Sun 8am-11pm

Local Doctors Ōtara Mall- Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm

Local Doctors Kolmar Rd – Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, Sat 9am-1pm

Local Doctors Dannemora – Mon-Fri 8am-6pm, Sat 8am-2pm

Local Doctors Botany South – Mon-Thurs 8.30am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-2pm

Local Doctors Airport Oaks – Tues-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm

Local Doctors Mangere – Mon-Sun 8am-8pm

Local Doctors Mangere East – Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, Sat 9am-1pm

Local Doctors Clendon – Mon-Fri 8.30am-5.30pm

White Cross Ōtāhuhu – Mon-Sun 8am-8pm