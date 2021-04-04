Invercargill man's diagnosis frustration as ACC asks for evidence

Invercargill man Dave McCoy is fighting to get his ACC support reinstated, but he says he's been left in limbo as he struggles to get a health diagnoses.

Invercargill man Dave McCoy just wants help but first he needs a diagnosis.

McCoy was diagnosed with solvent (toluene) neurotoxicity in 1999, but in March 2015, his ACC support was revoked citing not enough medical evidence to support his claim.

To have this support reinstated and receive treatment he needs a doctor to report a clear diagnosis.

The Southern District Health Board’s mental health services team have said his problem is “outside their scope of expertise”, while the board’s neurology department have declined a referral because it did not meet the clinical threshold.

In the meantime, he is struggling to control symptoms that range from memory loss to aggressive outbursts and depressive breakdowns that keep him in bed for days.

“I’m stuck in limbo,” McCoy said.

“The hospital don’t want to know about me. ACC don’t want to know about me. I need help. Where do I go?”

The doctor who declined McCoy's neurology referral suggested he seek an assessment in the private sector.

Southern DHB General manager of the medicine, women’s and children directorate Simon Donlevy said the board could only provide a diagnosis and treatment based on the presenting symptoms, any relevant investigations and the medical history of the patient.

“In doing so we cannot take into account any discussions that may be occurring between ACC (or indeed any other agency) and the patient; these must be resolved between those parties,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill man Dave McCoy says he has been in and out of Southland Hospital's mental health unit as he struggles to deal with his psychological symptoms.

McCoy said he was diagnosed with solvent neurotoxicity after working as a car spray painter in an unventilated room without respiratory protection, at a time when the dangers of doing so weren’t understood.

He was seeing a clinical psychologist who had a hunch something else was going on; and after finding high levels of lead in his blood and considering McCoy's work history, the doctor diagnosed neurotoxicity.

The doctor conferred with another doctor, but neither are practising in New Zealand any more.

McCoy did not have copies of these test results as he only began keeping his medical documents after submitting his ACC claim.

This included legal documents from a case between private workplace insurer Farmers Mutual Group and ACC, dated September 2001, about who was responsible for the claim and when the injury was sustained.

The judgement, signed by Melanie Kingswood, said ACC had missed the deadline to dispute whether the claim should have been granted and could only contest who was responsible for making payments.

McCoy receives ACC support for other conditions, including artrial​ fibrillation and hearing loss, and is on medication for depression and anxiety.

The 56-year-old’s aggressive outbursts have landed him in trouble with the police, and McCoy admits to struggling with alcohol, which he used in the past as an unhealthy coping mechanism.

“It dulls the pain,” he said.

His symptoms have strained his relationships with his family and McCoy reckoned he would not still be going without the support and encouragement of his wife.

He said he had been “in and out of the mental health unit” over the years in an attempt to find relief from his symptoms.

In the declined referral letter sent to McCoy's GP, a neurologist said in the absence of pathological white mater changes in his brain, he could not confidently attribute his cognitive symptoms to historic neurotoxicity.

Neurology opinions in cases where ACC findings were contested were generally done privately, the doctor said, suggesting that McCoy should see an occupational physician.

The Southern District Health Board declined to comment on McCoy’s case citing privacy reasons, despite being provided with a privacy waiver signed by McCoy.

However, Donlevy did answer a question Stuff put to him about what was the criteria for neurology referrals.

There was no absolute criteria for referrals to the neurology department as every case was different in the complex speciality, and referrals were assessed by a consultant neurologist, he said.

“This involves considering the referral information, relevant earlier assessments or investigations, and the overall capacity of the service,” Donlevy said.

Monique Ford/Stuff ACC chief clinical officer and head of health partnerships Dr John Robson says the agency would review Invercargill man Dave McCoy's claim for neurotoxicity with more clinical evidence.

The Southern DHB employs five neurologists in Southland and Otago.

ACC chief clinical officer and head of health partnerships Dr John Robson said the original decision to cover McCoy's claim in 1999 was made in error.

When his claim was lodged in August 1999, the work injury account was privatised and the claim was assessed and approved by Farmers Mutual Group, a private insurer, Robson explained.

ACC took the claim over in 2001.

“As Dave had returned to work and the medical evidence at that time was equivocal about the cause of his symptoms ACC did not seek to reassess the claim, or revoke cover, at that time,” Robson said.

Then, after psychiatric, neuropsychological and neurological tests in 2009 and 2014, ACC asked the Toxicology Panel to provide external expert advice on the claim.

The panel concluded that workplace exposure to solvents had not resulted in identifiable or specific harm to his brain, Robson said.

“The nature of Dave’s work at the time meant that he had sufficient exposure to organic solvents to cause neurotoxicity, however the available medical evidence has not supported this exposure having caused solvent neurotoxicity,” he said.

Robson said he was sorry to hear of McCoy's struggle to find a conclusive diagnosis and would be happy to review any additional medical evidence to support his claim.