Frustrations boiling up as Carterton's water contamination rolls into fourth week

Andrew Ritchie of Carterton says the boil-water notice the town has been in and out of over the past three weeks is becoming very frustrating.

Carterton residents are becoming increasingly frustrated as the town yo-yos in and out of boil-water notices due to contamination.

People on the town supply were placed under a boil-water notice for the third time in less than a month on Thursday, after another detection of E.coli in the network.

The contamination incidents started on March 12 and the town was now in its fourth week of on-again, off-again restrictions on water use.

Andrew Ritchie and his partner said the uncertainty and inconvenience created by the boil-water notices reminded them of the lockdown patterns enforced to contain Covid-19.

“What the council’s doing doesn’t seem to be working,” he said.

Ritchie’s partner is pregnant, and they needed to know exactly when the water was unsafe and when it had the all-clear.

He sometimes brought bottled water over from Wellington, where he worked, because he found it was often out of stock in the local supermarket following the instigation of a boil-water notice.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Carterton resident Chris Saunders said the boil water situation was very frustrating and council should give people a deduction on their rates because of the “massive inconvenience” it had caused.

Another resident, Chris Saunders, who has a young child, said the family was finding it “very frustrating”.

“We hope there will be a deduction in the rates for the massive inconvenience this has caused.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Council candidate Mike Osborne said this incident seemed to be different from Havelock North and Martinborough's E.coli contamination, but Carterton District Council needed to get on top of it soon.

Mike Osborne,​ who is running in the council by-election for a vacant seat, said it was a tricky situation for the council to deal with.

“A few vocal people aren’t happy, but most accept the council is doing everything they can,” he said.

He said unlike other incidents such as Havelock North, in 2016, and Martinborough, in 2019, where the contamination site was at the water supply source, this seemed to be coming from somewhere unknown within the network.

The council had confirmed that water coming from its supply plant at Kaipatangata​ and bores on Frederick St was clean.

Council had employed water specialists Lutra to locate the source of the E.coli.

On Thursday, it said the latest positive result showed that there was at least one more potential contamination site in the water supply network that needed to be located and rectified.

“This is proving challenging to locate,” said Jason Colton of Lutra.

Stuff spoke to resident Ross Black on Sunday, and he said he did not know the town was back under a boil-water notice that had been in place since 2pm on Thursday.

“I have the radio on all the time and never heard it was back on. The council has to communicate these things better.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Gina Grahame and Antony Fraser fill up from the water supply bladder available at the Carterton Events Centre.

Gina Grahame​ was at the temporary clean water station at Carterton Events Centre, provided by the council, to get some water for her dogs.

“I’d like it to be resolved soon. There seems to be a lack of decisive leadership in terms of how it is always on and off.”

Council spokeswoman Elisa Brown said the council had to be confident it had eliminated the cause before lifting the boil water notice again.

Timeline

March 12: Boil-water notice placed on town supply after E.coli detected at three sites

March 15: Boil-water notice lifted

March 17: Second boil-water notice on town water after more E.coli detected

March 18: Council says it was confident it had located the source of the E coli

March 28: Boil-water notice lifted

April 1: Third boil-water notice, likely for “at least seven days”