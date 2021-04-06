What is cervical cancer, and how do we protect our wāhine?

On Tuesday morning, Labour Minister Kiritapu Allan announced she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. She detailed her journey to a diagnosis in a post on social media. What does cancer of the cervix mean? And how is it detected? Reporter Kate Green explains.

The bottom line with cervical cancer, as with most diseases, is the earlier it’s detected, the higher your chance of survival.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 160 people in New Zealand develop cervical cancer each year, and about 50 die from it.

Cervical cancer is cancer of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus or womb, caused by some strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus passed on by sexual contact. HPV gets inside cells and changes the speed at which they reproduce.

Endemic in the community, tracing HPV from person to person is fruitless. Sometimes it clears up on its own, without ever showing any symptom.

But if the body’s immune system is not capable of getting rid of the virus, it can lead to abnormal cells – similar to warts on the skin – growing on the cervix, which can sometimes turn into cancer.

Testing

Cervical screening, also called a smear or pap test, is low-cost and accurate. It finds abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix.

Regular tests reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer by 90 per cent. Each year there are around 25,000 abnormal smear test results.

Females who have been sexually active should get regular cervical screening every three years from age 25 until they turn 70.

President of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Samantha Murton has seen how devastating inaction on screening can be.

One of her patients delayed coming in for a test, hesitant to undergo the swab procedure. . Unbeknownst to her, there were lesions developing on her cervix and she died aged 49.

The process of swabbing, even done by a specially trained nurse, is invasive. The practitioner will open the vagina with a plastic or metal speculum, and use a small brush to take cells from the surface of the cervix. It may be uncomfortable, but shouldn’t be painful.

But many are understandably put off. “And if there's any woman out there who's ever been sexually assaulted, the thought of having a smear… well, don't even go there,” Murton said.

What are “abnormal cells”?

The virus itself does not show up in a smear test – it’s abnormal cells that are detected.

“When a smear is taken, the cells that we look at from the cervix have a particular pattern,” Murton said. “When we say they're abnormal, they’ve changed how fast they reproduce.”

“Super active” cells can be a warning sign.

How can we prevent it?

People having heterosexual sex are more at risk, but anyone with a cervix who has had penetrative skin-to-skin contact on their genitals with any part of another person should get tested once every three years.

Screening is done at GPs, Family Planning, or community health services.

If unusual cells are detected, more regular testing will be ordered – usually once a year – to quickly detect further changes.

Young women could be immunised against HPV from the age of 11 until their 20s. The vaccine Gardasil is administered in three injections.

Without cervical screening, about one in 90 women will develop cervical cancer, and one out of 200 will die from it, according to the Ministry of Health.

More Māori women developed breast, cervical and lung cancer than non-Māori, and died at twice, four and five times the rate respectively.

Men should get tested if they find warts under the foreskin, also caused by HPV, and a warning sign of penile cancer.

Some other factors can increase the risk of cervical cancer, like genetics, smoking, and diet.

Some very rare cervical cancers are not caused by HPV, but another type of cancer spreading to the cervix, which cervical screening can’t detect.

A new kind of test

The current test has a reputation for its discomfort, and visiting a doctor isn’t always possible for people without the money, are in fulltime work, or have kids to look after.

Family Planning National nurse advisor Rose Stewart said to decrease cervical cancer cases, better awareness, more testing, and more well-trained practitioners were needed.

On-the-spot testing by skilled nurses would allow people who were time-poor or short of cash to do a smear test at their other appointments, and have trust in the nurses to make it a comfortable experience.

And a new test has already been trialled, to great success.

Dr Lee Mathias, a former member of Auckland District Health Board, was part of a study, organised through Waitemata and Auckland District Health Boards, into a new testing method that people could easily do themselves.

“It’s like a swab at the end of a tampon applicator,” she said. “It’s as easy as that.”

Murton said the self-taken swab was a “game changer”. “There’d be so many people that would actually do it if it was just a swab.”

The delay in rolling it out came down to money – the IT system which manages results wasn’t set up for this test. “It frustrates me no end that it's an IT issue stopping best practice.”

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and Signs

Early changes in the cells of the cervix don’t usually cause symptoms If early cell changes develop into cervical cancer, the most common signs include:

vaginal bleeding between periods

bleeding after intercourse

pain during intercourse

unusual vaginal discharge

vaginal bleeding after menopause

excessive tiredness

leg pain or swelling

lower back pain

All these symptoms are common to many conditions and may not mean you have cervical cancer. However, if you have these symptoms, have them checked by your doctor. – cancersociety.org.nz

The stages of cervical cancer