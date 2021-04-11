'There’s a lot of shame around loneliness, but we’re all lonely sometimes'

New research into loneliness by The Helen Clark Foundation showed many people bounced back following the 2020 level 4 lockdown, but those feeling lingered for many societal groups. Mandy Te, Lucy Xia and Helen Schaufeld report.

For Briony Drysdale​, loneliness is an empty feeling – it’s one where she feels apart from or out of contact with her loved ones.

The feeling appears at different times and shows itself in different ways.

“I have lost near and dear ones and I often feel this as sadness or anger,” the 23-year-old Wellingtonian said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Briony Drysdale says loneliness “makes you think you have no purpose and leads you to question relationships and what you mean to those people you have relationships with”.

Drysdale (Kāi Tahu​ and Ngāti Porou​) isn’t alone. In a report by the Helen Clark Foundation and WSP New Zealand, Still Alone Together, young people aged 18 to 24 reported some feelings of loneliness – the only age group to do so in such numbers.

The report found loneliness tended to coincide with periods of major life transition and many of those occur during early adulthood.

Drysdale, who lives with psychosis and depression, said her loneliness sometimes popped up when she found herself with nothing to do.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The 23-year-old is not alone in her feelings of loneliness. The report found young people aged 18 to 24 reported some feelings of loneliness – the only age group to do so in such numbers.

“It makes you think you have no purpose and leads you to question relationships and what you mean to those people you have relationships with,” she said.

It also came after she experienced moments of anxiety – if she had to meet someone, she would end up taking a long time or even prefer to stay at home, choosing to interact over social media instead.

High levels of social media and digital technology use exacerbate youth loneliness, the report said. But they could also be powerful tools of connection depending on how they were used.

The way Drysdale helps herself heal from those experiences of loneliness and mental distress is through exercise such as yoga and running. She also writes poetry, rap lyrics, journals and letters to post.

Drysdale, who studies at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, is also a PeerZone​ supporter for Piki, a programme that empowers and supports rangatahi towards better health and wellbeing.

As a PeerZone supporter, Drysdale and many others meet with people to chat about what’s on their minds and the changes they want in their lives with help from their supporter.

She encouraged people to take their time but also not to be afraid to open up to others and let them know what's going on in their head.

Drysdale summed it up with something her brother, Jesse, always says: “Ahakoa he rerekē tēnei maunga ki tērā maunga, he maunga tonu.”

“Although this mountain is different to that mountain, they are both still mountains.”

Supplied Amy Jin was separated from her son Ming for almost half a year due to New Zealand’s Covid-19 border closures.

Being separated from her 8-year-old son Ming for almost half a year due to New Zealand’s Covid-19 border closures was the longest Amy Jin had ever been away from her boy.

The 37-year-old business administrator came to New Zealand as an international student three years ago, and despite being thousands of miles away from her family in Shanghai, Ming was her “mini family” here.

In December 2019, Jin and her son returned to China during the Christmas holidays, just before the onslaught of the pandemic.

While Jin flew back to New Zealand in January to return to work, she left Ming in China so he could spend some more time with the family, not possibly foreseeing that Covid-19 would quickly spiral out of control and lead to border closures across the world.

On February 3, the New Zealand Government closed borders to all foreigners travelling from China, following the first Covid-19 death outside of China. Ming, who was on a student visa, was blocked from entering.

“All of a sudden, he was not here. I felt very helpless. I really wanted to fly back [to China] to pick him up, but I also had to consider my own [visa] situation,” recalled Jin, who is also a temporary visa holder and was in the process of applying for residency.

For months, Jin could only see her son through video chat.

“I felt so desperate, not knowing when he could come over,” she said, and it was not until the end of May that Ming received a travel exemption to return.

“We are lucky,” said Jin, knowing that many migrants in similar situations have had exemption applications declined.

Supplied Prudence Walker is an advocate for people with disabilities.

Christchurch-based Prudence Walker, who is chief executive of the Disabled Persons Assembly, says disabled people are often locked out of participating in their community, mirroring the report’s findings.

One example is that 98 per cent of New Zealand houses are not access-friendly for people with disabilities.

Walker said this means their friends are less likely to invite them to dinner because they are not able to get them in the front door or show them to the bathroom.

“When we feel most lonely is often when we are surrounded by people, because non-disabled people's actions can discriminate against us. Firstly we need to have a seat at every table.

“Secondly, we need non-disabled people to be our allies. If I see an event that has some sort of accessibility it makes me feel better. It may not be perfect or meet my needs, but I know those people have taken time to think about accessibility.”

She said in some regions, like Waikato and Bay of Plenty, there are schemes that mean buses are free in some cases for disabled people.

This makes people more able to participate in their community and see their family and friends, Walker said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hayley Stent is a sole parent who is open about the loneliness she experiences when her children are with their dad.

Sole parent Hayley Stent said after lockdown: “I started thinking ‘oh f..., am I actually lonely?’”

Loneliness was something she felt people did not really think about or want to say they felt, she said.

“There's a lot of weird stigma attached to it,” the Hamilton woman said.

Stent said she was not lonely because she did not have a partner – “I'm good being single” – but when her children left to spend time with her ex-partner, the house went from loud and busy to silent.

Still Alone Together found sole parents were particularly lonely in 2020 compared to adults in other household types.

The high levels of loneliness sole parents experienced were just one of the ways they had been “disproportionately negatively impacted by Covid-19 and its lockdowns”, the report said.

Stent said she could get quite down about being lonely and those feelings were exacerbated when she's on her own.

“I don't know what to do with myself on some weekends. It’s like ‘oh, cool I’m free' but none of my friends are free because they're all married and have kids. And it’s like, ‘cool, I’ll just sit here then’.”

Loneliness was not difficult to talk about, but it was not easy to make sense of the feelings, she said.

“There's not a lot to do for single parents. It’s hard because people will tell me to go out, but then you go out, and you're by yourself," Stent said.

“You feel like a loser, and you see all these families and spiral, well me personally. But then you stay home, and you go, ‘I’m just at home’ and I don't talk to a single adult.” It felt as though she lived a “weird double life”, Stent said.

“There’s a lot of shame around loneliness, but we’re all lonely sometimes," she said.

