Dementia patient leaves secure unit undetected after 'wind gust' blows door open

Pania Morgan is upset husband Alan Morgan, who has dementia, has been able to leave a secure unit at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital three times in the past four weeks.

When Alan Morgan answered a phone call at his North Canterbury home, a wave of relief engulfed his worried wife.

The 66-year-old, who has dementia, had been missing for two hours after leaving the secure unit at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital undetected.

He had walked 12 kilometres along a busy road in scorching temperatures, before arriving at his home, washing the dishes and settling in front of the TV.

It was the third time in four weeks Alan Morgan had walked out Burwood's door, leaving wife Pania Morgan “angry and upset” and questioning the hospital's “so-called security”.

“We’re so lucky and blessed that he got home safe. Anything could have happened to him.”

Burwood Hospital chief of service Helen Skinner said the incident was being treated “extremely seriously”.

Supplied Pani Morgan is worried for the safety of husband Alan Morgan, who has dementia.

Alan Morgan went missing around 11.15am on Monday, shortly after a visit from his wife. Burwood Hospital rang Pani Morgan around 12.30pm to inform her they could not locate him and asked permission to give his photo to police.

She drove back to the hospital to help look for him. They found out he had gone home to Kaiapoi when he picked up a phone call from the hospital at 1.15pm.

Morgan believed her husband had walked home along a busy road in 30 degrees Celsius heat, but no-one could know for sure. She asked him how he crossed the narrow bridge over the Waimakiriri River. He said he had had a car at some point, but could not explain further.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Pani Morgan says she is angry at the lack of safety measures at Burwood Hospital.

Morgan confronted hospital staff on Tuesday. She said they apologised and said a gust of wind had caused the door to stay open.

Her husband first started to show signs of dementia six years ago, but continued to live with his wife of 36 years. He deteriorated a couple of months ago.

Morgan had to commit him for a compulsory assessment and treatment under the Mental Health Act four weeks ago.

“He doesn’t like it [at Burwood] because he’s restricted in his freedom. He loves being outside. He loves walking.”

Morgan had found a permanent place for him to stay, but he needed to remain at Burwood for another two weeks after a change in medication.

Skinner said the incident had prompted a review of the hospital’s security measures. Access to and exit from the ward was being more closely controlled and monitored.

Over the past three years, there had been eight instances of patients escaping the locked unit, which provided assessment and care for people diagnosed with dementia, she said.

“We will continue to review our processes and look into other measures we may be able to implement to reduce the likelihood of an incident like this occurring again.”

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia – it affects 70,000 New Zealanders.

The number of Kiwis diagnosed grew nearly 30 per cent between 2011-16, and is expected to more than triple in the next 30 years.

Supplied University of Auckland Professor Sir Richard Faull says people with dementia do best in their home environment.

University of Auckland Professor Sir Richard Faull said the incident showed how complex dementia was.

“When you lose your mind, you don’t lose all of it. In the deep recesses of the mind there are still memories of your whole life.”

People with dementia did best in their home environment, he said. If they had to be taken to a secure unit for their safety or the safety of others, it was important to keep a connection with loved ones.

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue safer walking coordinator Clare Teague said a November survey found about 23 per cent of people with cognitive impairment, including dementia, autism, and intellectual disability raised concerns of “going missing”.

About 2 per cent had gone missing in the previous 12 months (half of them more than once) where the police were called to help find them.

Families and carers could help reduce the risks by completing a Safer Walking Profile, she said.

Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said most people with dementia lived at home, and about 30 per cent of them lived in some type of residential care. About 4000 Kiwis living with dementia needed extra support and lived in secured facilities.