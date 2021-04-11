Good ageing starts before 55 (and it's not as simple as eating well and working out)

Helen Place, aged 82, reflects on the ageing process and what it's like to grow old.

71-year-old Margaret Ereckson​ is effortlessly peforming abdominal exercises in her hallway to get the perfect photo.

When she was in her mid-60s, the Invercargill woman shed 40 kilograms and began racking up body-building trophies.Since then, the lean fitness machine's detailed daily notes show her regiment and commitment to fitness. Her Fitbit rarely registers less than 20,000 steps a day.

“I record every kilometre I do.I firmly believe if you keep fit it helps as you get old,” she said. “There’s a lot of years behind you and not a lot ahead.”

As a population, we're ageing well. Research shows most older New Zealanders enjoy good physical, mental and social health, but there's no secret to good ageing – academics say growing old well comes down to a lifetime of health impacts.

“The whole of a person's life affects how healthy they are when they become old,” says researcher Professor Christina Stephens.“Your life before 55 really will predict most strongly how old you are when you’re older.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill woman Margaret Ereckson does an abdominal exercise in front of her body-building trophies.

Stephens is on the Massey University’s Health and Ageing Research Team which has found health and wellbeing with age was also by their environment.

The New Zealand Health, Work and Retirement Longitudinal Study, found people were more likely to age with good physical, mental and social health if they also had greater economic wellbeing, satisfying and higher-status work, home ownership, and housing satisfaction.

Older people with poor physical, mental and social health were more likely to be experiencing economic, employment, housing and care problems. They were more likely to be in situations that could worsen poor health, and were more likely to have high healthcare needs in the future.

SUPPLIED Reasearcher Professor Christina Stephens.

Ereckson exercises every day before work walking the tracks of the Invercargill estuary and Queens Park, with lots of balance and stretchy-band exercises at the gym and in front of the TV.

Lots of vegetables and protein fill her plate, but she keeps to no particular diet nor does she weigh herself.She enjoys yoga and mindfulness.

While her body-building is done, her next goal is completing the Heaphy Track in the Kahurangi National Park this year.

Trips up and down Bluff Hill with a loaded backpack are preparing her for that.

Associate Professor Louise Parr-Brownlie, director of the Ageing Well National Science Challenge, says some age “incredibly well, absolutely independently, still driving even into their 90s, living alone, and are incredibly happy and have a fulfilled life.”

For others it can be a different picture, with housing and poverty posing a major challenge.

“If a person does not own their own home by the time they retire, the ability to maintain access to affordable housing throughout their retirement can be harder.”

For 82-year-old Helen Place, the philosophy to ageing well is the “blessing” of family and the enjoyment grandchildren bring.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Helen Place says it's important to keep up a range of different interests and friends in your later years.

“It’s having a range of different interests, a range of different friends, keeping up with activities, and finding where you’re happiest.”

Place, who lives in Auckland, says ageing is inevitable, but that's not stopping her from enjoying good food and a glass of wine .

Learning Italian and reading detective novels exercised her mind. Place subscribes to the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, belongs to the Dante Alighieri Society of Auckland, takes part in Nordic walking, and walks with the Golden Oldies.

But for all of her activity and activities, she admits feeling a bit of stiffness and less flexible. Some years ago, Place spent three months in hospital with bowel cancer and had a bad reaction to chemotherapy. It took two years to walk properly again, as her balance was not very good.

“I’m still waiting to see if it hits me in my mid-eighties. You don’t feel any different inside than you ever were your entire life, but you’re not caught running around the block any more.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Helen Place says there's an inevitable slowing down, even though she feels no different inside to when she was younger.

Place doesn't drive as far as she used to, nor when it's dark or wet. Jobs like climbing ladders and changing light bulbs are left to others.

She acknowledged that loss was a challenging aspect of growing old. Her partner died of cancer about 18 years ago.

“You think you’re going to have many years with your soulmate, and it does not happen,” she says. “It means you have a lot of living to do afterwards.”

Losing friends has also been difficult. Some have moved away, have “suffered the good old fall” or developed dementia.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Losing friends and loved ones is a difficult part of growing older, says Helen Place, who turned 82 last week.

Place said the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown emphasised the importance of casual social encounters.

“You can’t hire a good friend.”

Place said she saw her genetic heritage as being one of the key factors to ageing well.

Poor health and losing the ability to drive were significant losses for those growing older.

“That’s when I think it hits.”