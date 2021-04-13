Heart attack at 10 years old: without Starship, Mackenzie would not be here today

Mackenzie van Kampen, 11, has auto-immune disease lupus and had a heart attack in later 2020, when she was just 10. She spent two weeks in Starship's paediatric intensive care unit.

Medical staffers surrounded Mackenzie van Kampen and her dad as they emerged from the helicopter at Starship.

She was wheeled into intensive care, swapped onto another gurney, and “they basically said, sign these forms and we’re out of here,” John van Kampen said.

It was September 2020, Mackenzie was 10, and she’d had a heart attack.

“I went up and basically handed her over to them. We’re not clever about medical stuff,” van Kampen said.

READ MORE:

* Liam Messam back with Chiefs, fighting, literally, for nephew's brain tumour

* Anguish as intensive care bed shortages force toddler's vital heart surgery to be cancelled four times

* Blood Service needs 55,000 more donors to keep up with plasma demands

* Dad's perseverance uncovers heart defect



“Well, we are now,” Mackenzie, now 11, interjected.

“It’s the hardest thing you can do, is to hand your child over for something as serious as that,” van Kampen said.

SUPPLIED Mackenzie van Kampen’s heart stopped twice during a procedure to remove blood clots from her heart in September 2020.

After an hour and a half of surgery – to remove two clots and insert stents – the news came that it hadn’t gone at all to plan.

Mackenzie’s heart had stopped twice, and the surgical team had to do an emergency chest opening and heart massage.

She would spend seven days on a bypass machine which did the work of her heart during the fortnight she was in the paediatric intensive care unit.

And there would be time on a ward and in rehabilitation before getting home to Hamilton.

Mackenzie and her family told their story as Starship launched a fundraising campaign to expand its paediatric intensive care unit, which is known as PICU and the only one in New Zealand dedicated to children.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton girl Mackenzie van Kampen was 10 when she was diagnosed with auto-immune disease lupus and had a heart attack caused by the disease five days later. She’s pictured with Luna the dog.

Five days before Mackenzie ended up there, she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease lupus.

She’d been walking like a 90-year-old and was too exhausted to even play with the dog she’d begged her parents for.

Treatment made an almost immediate difference, but the Fairfield Intermediate pupil thought she had the stitch as they walked up the hill to a routine Waikato Hospital appointment.

Her parents thought it was indigestion or a panic attack.

It was a heart attack – lupus had caused two blood clots in her coronary arteries.

“If it weren’t for [Starship], then Mackenzie probably wouldn’t be here today,” Kerryn Mackay said.

“There’s no probably. She just wouldn’t,” van Kampen said.

“[The procedure] didn’t go ... to plan. But considering how it could have gone – she’s got a one-in-however-many-million thing going on and they’ve managed to get her through.”

“It speaks volumes.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Nothing can prepare you for seeing your child with tubes coming out of them and surrounded by beeping machines, John van Kampen said. He’s pictured with wife Kerryn Mackay and daughter Mackenzie van Kampen, 11.

Mackenzie spent a fortnight in PICU – seven days of that on the bypass machine – and it initially wasn’t clear if her heart would recover.

But her family started calling her the Terminator. No matter what, nothing could kill her.

She had to have her blood cleaned of lupus antibodies five times while on the bypass machine, and more later.

Her memories of the time in PICU are in bits and pieces, because of medications she was on.

She remembers the nurse who looked after her at night, getting ice blocks, and being sad, then mad, when her dad had to leave for doctors’ rounds.

Increased Covid alerts levels further complicated Mackenzie’s situation – which was “just beyond dire”, her mother, Mackay, said.

“We’ve got an older daughter and she reminded me that I had to ring John and ask if she could come, because of the level 3 situation. I don’t even remember making that phonecall.”

But Starship staffers made a truly awful situation a touch more bearable, she said.

“They used to plait [Mackenzie’s] hair while she was sleeping ... when she was awake one of the other nurses got a baby bath and washed all her hair out.”

Family photos were printed out and put up around the bed, and she was given a journal to document her stay.

Christel Yardley/Stuff When Mackenzie van Kampen goes back to Starship for appointments, she insists on stopping in at the paediatric intensive care unit for a chat with those who looked after her.

Nothing prepares you for seeing your child the first time after surgery, van Kampen said.

Her chest was open with tubes coming out and she was surrounded by unfamiliar, beeping machines.

“I’ve got pictures of how many machines and stuff she had,” he said.

The reason it will cost $40 million dollars to get Starship 10 more beds is the number of resources and staff, he said.

Mackenzie also had two nurses 24/7 in PICU, who regularly answered the family’s barrage of questions.

“The first few days I was a bit of a mess,” van Kampen said.

“A bit?” asked Mackenzie, laughing.

Nurses realised he needed support and pointed him in the right direction - an example of why Mackenzie’s family feels the care extended beyond her.

“We can’t really speak highly enough of our experience,” van Kampen said.

Donations for Starship’s intensive care expansion can be made online at www.starshipicu.org.nz or by contacting the Starship Foundation directly.