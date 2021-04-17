Anxious Southlanders reach their tipping point

Invercargill counselling services are fully booked with a lot of people dealing with anxiety. [File photo].

Southlanders are grappling with anxiety and some have become so overwhelmed, they’re reaching “tipping point”.

Invercargill counselling services are overbooked and hiring more staff to keep up, occupancy rates at Southland Hospital’s inpatient mental health unit reached 117.9 per cent in March, and children are waiting up to 15 days to access counselling appointments.

And it is believed the effects of Covid-19 have yet to be fully realised in the mental health system.

South Coast Psychology owner and psychologist Diane Gillespie said for some people it’ had just been one stress after the other.

“...they’ve reached their tipping point,” she said.

“In the past this group used to be called the ‘worried well’ but these worries are becoming signifiant now.”

South Coast Psychology offers private and ACC-funded therapy throughout New Zealand, with 60 psychologists, counsellors, and social workers. All of them were fully booked, she said.

Gillespie had just hired two more staff and expected their caseloads to be full within a few weeks.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The number for New Zealand's national mental health and addictions helpline. The 4-digit number is free to text or call anytime to talk with a trained counsellor.

Gore Counselling Centre general counsellor Louisa Brand said the service generally managed a waiting list, but had been working with a backlog since reopening after the lockdown.

Some people were waiting months for appointments, she said.

A lot of people struggled with not being able to see loved ones overseas, Brand said, and a fair number of couples sought therapy to deal with relationship issues that were amplified during the lockdown.

Youthline Southland received 2772 calls, texts and emails from children and adolescents in Southland in the year ended June 2020.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Youthline Southland chairwoman Kari Graber says it is important that people know about the options available to them when they are experiencing mental distress, and that not feeling okay is a normal part of being human.

The majority of the calls were for counselling services, followed closely by suicide prevention.

Chairwoman Kari Graber said it had experienced an increase in calls, texts and email from young people seeking mental health support since the end of lockdown in 2020, and that the growth was on an upward trajectory.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the full impact of Covid yet,” she said.

Concerns from callers ranged from abuse at home, to children experiencing stress after their parents lost jobs.

“Some of it is just a real sense of hopelessness because their lives have changed so much,” Graber said. “Young people feel as intensely as adults. We sometimes forget that.”

Gillespie, Brand and Graber all referred to a serious lack of trained mental health professionals.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists reported in March that New Zealand had about 16 practising psychiatrists per 100,000 population – the lowest among ten comparable countries – despite the country having the second-highest prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders, behind Australia.

“It’s a sector that’s been undervalued,” Gillespie said.

Universities training Kiwi mental health professionals were struggling to find placements for interns, she said, and she would like to see an initiative like Government's apprenticeship programme.

“Trying to find qualified psychologists is almost impossible,” Graber said, adding that those practising in New Zealand were over worked with heavy case loads – and finding those with youth experience was even harder.

Graber wanted more counsellors at a school level, so children could learn to ask for help and coping mechanisms at an early age and carry these skills into adulthood.

Youthline had created a mentorship programme teaching children to identify the signs of mental illness and direct their peers on how to find support.

Supplied Southern DHB Chief Māori health strategy and improvement officer Gilbert Taurua says people are asking the board to be more innovative in its approach to mental health.

Southern District Health Board general manager of mental health, addictions and intellectual disability, Louise Travers said services across the board were reporting increased referrals from people with more complex needs.

The board was struggling to meet the demand for clinical psychology, Travers said.

The board was unable to provide up to date figures on how many people were using its mental health services on Friday, but in November, chief executive Chris Fleming said 800 more people in Southland and Otago had been referred to WellSouth's Brief Intervention Mental Health Services between May and July 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019.

The Southern DHB is halfway through a review of its mental health and addiction services to bring them in line with national mental health strategies.

Chief Māori health strategy and improvement officer Gilbert Taurua has been part of a team hosting a series of huis seeking Māori feedback on the review throughout the district this week.

Common themes were the need for access to services in a more timely manner, and the need for Māori processes – like taking someone fishing or for a walk – to be recognized in a clinical setting, he said.

“Definitely, the Māori community were calling out for the DHB to be more creative and innovative,” Taurua said.