Maternity uproar will be remembered by departing SDHB executive

Outgoing Southern DHB executive director of strategy, primary and community Lisa Gestro says there are real opportunities around the corner for the board.

Lisa Gestro gave birth to her second child on her lounge floor in Auckland.

This irony was never far away as the Southern District Health Board executive director of strategy, primary and community navigated the implementation of a contentious new maternity strategy for Southland and Otago.

But as her own experience had taught her, rapid births happened all over New Zealand, she said.

“Primary maternity is not just about rural Southland.”

READ MORE:

* Locum midwife placed at Lumsden but no inquiry into downgrade of maternity centre

* Midwife calls SDHB decision not to supply gas for pain relief at hubs for birthing mothers 'barbaric'

* SDHB offers bonus to rural midwives as maternity centre prepares for downgrade



The decision to place primary birthing units in rural communities but consolidate specialist equipment in bigger centres drew outrage from rural communities and Gestro said it was a stand-out experience during her past three and a half years with the Southern DHB.

“It certainly got the most publicity, and it motivated a lot of people,” she said.

Gestro, who leaves the Southern DHB this week for an executive position at the Waikato District Health Board, said the strategy was bitter-sweet.

While it would improve maternity services for rural women in the long run, she came under intense scrutiny and was subject to name-calling online. The most memorable was perhaps “shiny-arsed Gestro”, she recalled.

In hindsight, Gestro would have liked to have had an advisory group in northern Southland at the beginning of the process, like the Locality Networks now in place in Central Lakes.

Online vitriol aside, Gestro said southerners had treated her and her family so kindly that it was difficult to make the decision to move back to the North Island from Dunedin.

John Hawkins/Stuff Outgoing Southern DHB executive director of strategy, primary and community Lisa Gestro says she is unequivocally still committed to the outcomes of the primary maternity strategy, despite the uproar it caused when it was introduced in 2018.

She was grateful to have worked with an innovative and driven team, she said.

“It’s been a fantastic environment to try new things in.”

Like the primary and community care strategy that is changing the way healthcare is delivered in rural communities and allowed her to contribute to a new model of care.

“It’s not something a lot of people get to say,” Gestro said.

There was always a sense that things were never finished, she said, and the board’s current mental health services review was one example. In an ideal world, she would have liked to already be implementing recommendations from the review.

“I feel like there’s a great sense of opportunity around the corner for our mental health system,” she said.

Although delighted to have started, Gestro would have liked to have completed the board's overall strategic refresh.

She had worked on many sub strategies over the years, but said an overarching strategy was needed to slot it all into.

“A collective vision across a workforce this big is a big driver for change,” Gestro said.