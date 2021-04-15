Government to expand school mental health, wellbeing programme

The Mana Ake programme, originally for children in Canterbury, will be rolled out to more district health boards across the country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

An in-school mental health and wellbeing programme will be rolled out to the West Coast, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, south Auckland and Northland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Minister of Health Andrew Little, and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti made the announcement at south Auckland’s Homai School on Thursday.

Mana Ake, or Stronger For Tomorrow, is a $28 million in-school mental health and wellbeing programme.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the Mana Ake programme will be expanded.

It was set up after the number of children with mental health issues in Canterbury and Kaikōura soared since the September 2010, February 2011 and November 2016 earthquakes.

Mana Ake's aim is early intervention, addressing mild to moderate mental health needs among Year 1 to 8 children before they become more serious.

Its teams work across clusters of schools to give advice to families, one-on-one support to kids, and training to teachers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Homai School students about mental health.

In its first seven months, it received more than 500 requests. In its first year, the programme helped more than 1500 children.

Ardern said since the programme began, it had helped more than 7000 children.

“We’re of the view ... Mana Ake is a programme which should be expanded.”

It will first be rolled out to the Counties Manukau, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, West Coast and Northland district health boards (DHBs).

Little said this phase of the roll-out would cost $10 million.

From now until the next school year in 2022, DHBs will be working with the Ministry of Health to work up a suitable programme with the individual schools, Little said.