Christchurch nurse threatened at Covid-19 vaccination clinic

Covid-19 vaccinations began in Canterbury on Wednesday with the immunisation of border workers at Christchurch International Airport.

A person turned down for a Covid-19 vaccination allegedly threatened a nurse at a Christchurch vaccination clinic.

Police were notified a person had threatened to assault another person at Burwood Hospital about 4.45pm on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

No arrests had been made and no injuries were reported.

Stuff understands the threat was made against a nurse by someone who was seeking a Covid-19 vaccination.

A Covid-19 community vaccination clinic was established at Burwood Hospital on March 29 for booked appointments for household contacts of border and MIQ workers and frontline health workers.

On Sunday, the clinic had more than 1000 surplus Covid-19 vaccine doses that were due to expire on Tuesday.

A nurse posted about the surplus doses on social media and people responded, turning up to the clinic without a booking.

Ministry of Health Minister for Covid Response Chris Hipkins has backed the Christchurch nurse who put a call out on social media to avoid wasting Covid-19 vaccines after too many were delivered to the city.

Templeton Medical GP Peter Wilkinson said one of his practice nurses and about 300 others received a Covid-19 vaccination at the clinic in response to the social media post.

The Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was happy with any “creative” ways to use surplus Covid-19 vaccines at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The Canterbury District Health Board has been approached for comment.