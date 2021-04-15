Christchurch nurse verbally assaulted, threatened at Covid-19 vaccination clinic

Covid-19 vaccinations began in Canterbury on Wednesday with the immunisation of border workers at Christchurch International Airport.

A person allegedly assaulted a nurse at a Christchurch vaccination clinic.

Stuff understands the alleged assault happened after someone was declined a Covid-19 vaccination.

The incident happened at the Burwood Hospital Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday afternoon, Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) executive lead for Covid-19 response Ralph La Salle said.

A CDHB spokeswoman said the nurse was verbally assaulted and threatened.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 minister backs 'creative' social media post offering surplus vaccines

* Covid-19: More than 500 MIQ workers yet to receive a single dose of vaccine

* Happy healthcare workers get their Covid-19 jab



Police were notified a person had threatened to assault another person at Burwood Hospital about 4.45pm on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

The incident related to a disagreement between a staff member and a person attending the clinic, who had attempted to take something from the staff member, the police spokeswoman said.

The person left the clinic before police arrived.

Police were continuing to make inquiries about the incident, she said.

Police would not confirm if the person involved in the incident had been denied a Covid-19 vaccine, referring the query to the CDHB. The CDHB would not answer the query either, saying “as the police inquiries are continuing it’s not appropriate for us to provide any further detail at this time”.

A Covid-19 community vaccination clinic was established at Burwood Hospital on March 29 for booked appointments for household contacts of border and MIQ workers and frontline health workers.

On Sunday, the clinic had more than 1000 surplus Covid-19 vaccine doses that were due to expire on Tuesday.

Ministry of Health Minister for Covid Response Chris Hipkins has backed the Christchurch nurse who put a call out on social media to avoid wasting Covid-19 vaccines after too many were delivered to the city.

A nurse posted about the surplus doses on social media and people responded, turning up to the clinic without a booking.

Templeton Medical GP Peter Wilkinson said one of his practice nurses and about 300 others received a Covid-19 vaccination at the clinic in response to the social media post.

The Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was happy with any “creative” ways to use surplus Covid-19 vaccines at a media briefing on Wednesday.

La Salle said it was “unfortunate” the social media post and media reports about it had created confusion among the public, which led to several “walk ins” from people who did not have a booked appointment.

“I cannot stress enough, that there will be enough vaccine for everyone, and there is a priority order for vaccinations to ensure those most at risk are vaccinated first.”

Security had been reviewed and all staff involved with the clinics would be reminded of the de-escalation training available, La Salle said.