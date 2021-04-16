More than 50% of transgender youth report struggling with mental health

Gay, lesbian or bisexual people are twice as likely to suffer from sexual violence or family harm than the average New Zealander.

More than 50 per cent of transgender and gender diverse students have struggled with mental health in the past year, research shows.

The finding comes after a total of 7721 youth from 49 secondary schools in Auckland, Northland, and Waikato, as well as students at kura kaupapa Māori, were surveyed in Youth19.

In the anonymous survey, 73 per cent of those who identified as transgender or gender diverse said they had started to identify that way before the age of 14.

Fifty-seven per cent of transgender and gender diverse youth had reported “significant depressive symptoms”, and an equal number said they had self-harmed.

READ MORE:

* Queer ethnic youth facing harassment and rejection from community – report

* Gay Auckland man and partner harassed for holding hands on Karangahape Rd

* Gender neutral uniforms and toilets, care around pronouns; how schools are embracing gender diversity



Twenty-six per cent also reported they had attempted suicide in the past year.

Twenty-three per cent of transgender and gender diverse students also said they had been bullied more than weekly in the past year and more than 55 per cent had been unable to access the healthcare they needed.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Transgender and gender diverse students face more social isolation than their cisgender peers, a study shows. (File photo)

The survey, led by the University of Auckland associate professor Dr Terryann Clark and Victoria University of Wellington associate professor Dr Terry Fleming, concluded a greater proportion of transgender and gender diverse students reported challenges than their cisgender peers.

This included at home, at school, in community and healthcare settings, and with their mental health and wellbeing.

“The findings indicate that social and school environments need to change, to address the active exclusion of and mistreatment of these young people.”

On a positive note, the generosity of transgender and gender diverse students to give back to others and their communities exceeded that of their cisgender peers, Youth19 noted.

Sixty-two per cent of transgender students took part in activities to help others in their schools and communities in the past year.

“Such willingness to support others is an important strength to celebrate, cultivate and nurture.”

Pooja Subramanian, executive director of Rainbow Youth, said as disappointing as the mental health statistics were, they were not surprising.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Rainbow Youth’s Pooja Subramanian says research such as Youth19 would make an impact on its ability to advocate for more LBQTQIA+ support.

“Whilst we have made a few strides towards uplifting and supporting trans and gender diverse young people in schools, as a country we still have a long way to go.”

Subramanian said the 2019 Counting Ourselves Study showed almost a quarter of participants had an unmet need for gender-affirming counselling support or a mental health assessment.

For 40 per cent of these people, fear of discrimination was the main barrier to access this support, she said.

“Our communities are disproportionately impacted by discrimination in Aotearoa and as a result they are disadvantaged in healthcare, workplace and school settings.

“Research such as the Youth19 Survey will make a huge impact in our ability to advocate for more adequate support.”

Subramanian said Rainbow Youth had seen some schools in Aotearoa make significant changes to improve LBGTQIA+ wellbeing in the past few years.

This included the creation of safe spaces for young people at school, gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms, the ability to change name and gender markers at school, and having trained staff who were affirming and supportive.

She said Rainbow Youth had consistently seen the strength and resilience of trans and non-binary youth.

“Access to peer-led support networks can be hugely transforming for young people, and it's incredible to see some of these strengths in our communities highlighted in the Youth19 survey,” she said.

Where to get help for the LGBTQI+ community

OUTline NZ 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE)

0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) RainbowYOUTH 09 376 4155

09 376 4155 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202

0800 111 757 or text 4202 Lifeline 0800 543 354

0800 543 354 Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

Audio provided by RNZ.