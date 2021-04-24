The plan to get rid of district health boards and centralise healthcare explained

A mega-agency – and a Māori agency – will replace the country’s DHBs. This is the most dramatic change to the health system in 20 years. Keith Lynch explains.

Can we start with some context?

Sure. Twenty years back, the Helen Clark-led Labour government introduced the New Zealand Public Health and Disability Act 2000, which led to the creation of 20 district health boards (DHBs) across the country.

These organisations were set up to provide and fund healthcare in their regions.

That’s one DHB for about every 250,000 New Zealanders, on average. But in reality they come in all shapes and sizes. The smallest, on the West Coast, is responsible for 32,000 people, while the Canterbury DHB is responsible for about 550,000.

Those DHBs are governed, or guided, by boards. Some board members are elected, some are appointed. The boards have to follow broad regulatory guidelines on how to best deliver healthcare, but there is some autonomy.

Each of these DHBs has, for example, its own IT system, its own support staff, its own leaders and associated idiosyncrasies.

The Ministry of Health gives the DHBs money based on what’s called the Population-Based Funding Formula (PBFF), a tool that takes into account age, socio-economic status, ethnicity, and gender.

The argument for local DHBs is quite simple. The West Coast knows what it needs – why have bureaucrats in Wellington tell it what to do?

But governance of some DHBs has been problematic and there are regular budget blowouts.

The DHBs, says Dr Tim Tenbensel, associate professor of health policy at the University of Auckland, were meant to focus on community-based primary health care services – preventing people getting sick, rather than treating them in hospitals.

Most of the healthcare New Zealanders access is through what’s called community or primary care. This includes the likes of GPs, pharmacies, Māori and Pacific community providers, and so on.

In the past 10 years or so, that has not been the case. The DHBs, generally speaking, have instead focused on their hospitals and become less willing to take chances to change the system.

To be fair, times have been tough and funding is limited. It is hard for organisations to entirely reimagine themselves when they’re simply struggling to stay afloat.

“The way it works is that hospitals are first in line (for funding) primary care, doctors are second, and those non-government community-based services are at the back of the queue, and they get the crumbs from the table,” Tenbensel says.

To further complicate matters, there’s also 30 primary health organisations (PHO), which are funded by the DHBs to ensure people have access to primary health – GPs and nurses. (Think of these PHOs as management companies for GPs.)

Health is very, very complicated.

That’s 30 separate organisations for 20 DHBs, and often the geographical boundaries don’t align.

So, in some parts of the country one PHO is dealing with multiple DHBs; in other parts, one DHB is dealing with several PHOs. This creates all sorts of complications.

There are also 12 district health board-owned public health units. Public Health is about keeping the population, as a whole, healthy. These units do all kinds of things, from health promotion to tobacco control. They have become particularly important over the past year as they’re heavily involved in Covid-19 contact tracing.

As you can see, the system is extremely complicated and has created what the Government calls the “postcode lottery” – where you live determines what kind of care you get.

What’s behind this change?

Beyond the complications of the current system, there are other factors at play. New Zealand’s population as a whole is getting older, putting health services under pressure. There are dramatic inequalities in the system for Māori, who, on average, die seven years earlier than non-Māori.

There are more disabled people. Some rural people don’t think they’re getting a good enough deal. The country also has problems with intergenerational poverty.

DHBs are under pressure. Staff are stressed, and essentially there’s more demand for healthcare than there is healthcare.

All of this is noted in a Government-commissioned report called the Health and Disability System Review, which has acted as the key catalyst for this overhaul.

That report made an array of recommendations, including the formation of new agency called HealthNZ to provide leadership, and a new Māori Health Authority, but it didn’t go as far as calling for the abolition of all DHBs.

In his announcement speech this week, Health Minister Andrew Little did appear to place emphasis on bureaucracy. His argument is that the relationships between the various DHBs is just too complicated. Get rid of the bureaucratic barriers and things get better for the patient.

So what’s happening?

Well, the Government went with the nuclear option. It plans to abolish all DHBs and create a single nationwide health service called Health New Zealand, with four regional offices, that will work in unison with a Māori Health Authority. This is a huge deal, dismantling the underpinning architecture of healthcare in New Zealand.

The Government very much wants to shift the focus towards providing primary and community care, reducing the pressure on hospitals.

At a glance, the four key changes are:

An overhaul of the Ministry of Health. It will no longer fund and commission health services. But it will advise the government on health.

Abolish the DHBs. Health New Zealand will run day-to-day health services with its Māori partner. It will have four regional divisions, four regional chief executives, and a range of district offices.

Create the aforementioned Māori Health Authority.

Establish two new public health bodies to promote good health and respond to threats like pandemics.

So, will it affect which GP I see?

It doesn’t look like it. But over time some things will probably change.

The plan is, and stick with me here, to create “localities” across the country. Each locality will have the same menu of core health services, but the plan states that how services are delivered will change. The how will depend, at least we’re told, on what the local community needs.

Yes, I know. It’s hard to know what that means in real life. And this jargon-heavy language is somewhat typical in health.

It may be, Tenbensel says, that primary care evolves from a situation where local people get 15 minutes with their GP to more regular interactions with a range of health professionals. This would certainly be a good thing.

Dr Carol Atmore, of the Department of General Practice and Rural Health at the University of Otago, says the “localities” have huge potential to improve services.

“As with all these things, the devil will be in the detail. How will localities be defined, and by whom? Who will lead them? How will the final locality plans be developed? How will the Health NZ and Māori Health Authority commission services to meet the locality plans?”

Aupito Tofae Sua William Sio, Peeni Henare, Ayesha Verrall, and Andrew Little at the announcement mid-week.

Anything else I should know about primary care?

It’s important to remember the DHBs are (or were) meant to plan on the basis of what their district needs. But to get a good picture they need to know who’s going to see their doctor. There’s a problem here, however, Tenbensel explains. Some self-employed GPs don't like sharing information, even though that information is needed for the public good.

Again, it’s not entirely clear what will happen to the PHOs. But it’s likely some, at least, will continue to exist. The precise nature of their relationship with Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority will be vital.

What about the local hospital?

The plan does propose a more centralised approach for hospital and specialist care. Essentially, the Government makes the argument that hospitals do their own thing, and don’t consider themselves part of a coherent whole.

The plan states that, in future, people will be able to go to their local hospitals and access a broader network of specialists.

There may well be flexibility that allows specialists to be deployed a little differently. For example, say there’s demand for specialist care in Dunedin, and Christchurch has extra capacity. It may be that a specialist could be deployed to Dunedin to help out.

The problem with that is specialists’ jobs are tied very closely to geographical regions, and they have a lot of power. Simply put, they might not want to play ball.

The Government also clearly promises better access to digital services (like Zoom appointments) – be it from GPs or other specialists, which may alleviate the need for, say, doctors to move about.

Heather Simpson (centre with glasses) was the chair of the review that led to this week's announcement.

Has anyone else done this?

Comparisons to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) system were thrown around this week. But let’s have a look at Ireland, a country of similar size.

In 1970, Ireland established regional health boards, an equivalent to DHBs, but abolished them in 2005 to create a centralised organisation called the HSE. Problem solved? Not quite.

In mid-2019, the Irish government set up six new regional health areas. Each was given its own budget to determine how it wanted to deliver healthcare.

According to the Irish national broadcaster RTE, the Irish Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said the measures "devolve authority from the HSE to local regions".

Doctor Sean Lucey, an Irish academic, told Stuff the HSE had been unpopular in Ireland for a variety of reasons.

“Lack of accountability, geographical imbalance in provision, inequity in access between private and public patients, and an inability to tackle the influence of major players, especially medical consultants, have all blighted the centralised health services.”

He says the Irish case “illustrates that centralising of health services is not always the panacea to the problems of regionalised healthcare”.

It does, however, appear the Government here has taken steps to avoid its changes being seen as a centralised power grab by creating four regional offices, each led by its own chief executive. These offices may well become de facto DHBs.

“It could be that the power ends up at a national level, or it could be that, and this would be my best guess … the power will be more concentrated at a regional level,” Tenbensel says.

Cautiously optimistic is how Māori GPs and health advocates are feeling after the announcement tangata whenua will have their own health body.

What about healthcare for Māori?

We know Māori have poorer outcomes than the rest of the country.

As Stuff has previously reported, the Māori fatality rate is 83 per cent higher than that of the rest of the population (considering all causes of mortality).

For example, Māori are three times more likely to be killed by diabetes, and two-and-a-half times more likely to die from lung cancer.

The new Māori Health Authority will have its own budget to commission services for Māori and improve outcomes. It will also work closely with the Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand on strategic decisions and day-to-day healthcare. It will also have approval rights on national plans.

This has been widely welcomed by health academics and some in the Māori community who are typically suspicious of government.

National leader Judith Collins has called the Māori Health Authority a “separatist model”.

What are Māori health inequities? The Ministry of Health lists them.

What about Covid-19 (or future pandemics)?

Right now, there’s 12 separate Public Health Units. They do a lot of things. But over the past year, they’ve taken on one extremely important task: contact tracing.

At first glance, it would appear reasonable to assume that putting 12 organisations on contact tracing duty is far from ideal, particularly in a small country.

The Covid-19 experiences have been used to justify the abolition of these 12 units. In their place will be two entities:

A new Public Health Agency, responsible for strategic stuff – such as health policies and intelligence. It will be part of the Ministry of Health.

Health New Zealand, which will have its own national public health service that will likely take on the operational tasks – for example, contact tracing, or responding to future pandemics.

Professor Michael Baker, a regular commentator on Covid-19, says this change is good news but insists the new organisations will need teeth to influence policy across the public sector.

What about all those staff?

All DHB staff will move to Health New Zealand. In the long term, the government wants less “inefficiency and bureaucracy”, but we don’t yet know exactly what that means. Will it look to avoid duplication of functions across the organisation? For example, every DHB has its own IT staff. Do you need to keep all those people in a new single entity?

“I think there would be losses in some areas and new positions created in others,” Tenbensel says.

How much is all this going to cost? Or how much will be saved?

We don’t know.

When will it happen?

There’s a lot of details to be worked out. The plan is to set up interim agencies later this year and begin to slowly transfer some functions over.

Ultimately, legislation will be passed in July 2022 to lock all of this in, with the new entities fully operational in September of that year.

Anything else I should be worried about?

Well, the National Party is making the argument that this strips powers from the local community and will be botched by bureaucrats in Wellington. Sure, the DHBs have problems, they say, but local people need a say in their healthcare.

When it comes to making the new entities Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority real, there are questions.

We don’t know how much disruption this will cause, particularly while the pandemic drags on for an unknown period of time. Is the timeline realistic? How will funding be allocated? How will those “localities” work exactly? How big will they be? How will everyone work out who is responsible for what? What will happen to support staff in time? How much power will be devolved to those four regions?

There’s also the interesting issue of how public servants actually work together – something enbensel raises.

Long story short, legislation in the 1990s encouraged public servants to put their own departments first, essentially creating silos where government agencies didn’t work well together or even trust each other.

The Government has already introduced new legislation to reform the sector, putting an emphasis on public servants working for the New Zealand people, not particular departments.

The fact the Government has introduced this legislation suggests damage has already been done, and it goes without saying that it takes time for culture to change.

The thing is, for the new health service to work correctly, public servants will very much need to embrace a new culture right away.

Ultimately, workers from disparate agencies with different backgrounds, cultures and values will find themselves part of one big mega-organisation. It’s not unrealistic to think there will be some problems.