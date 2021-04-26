Health board fees of $5.5m up for grabs but new national system likely to cost more

Health Minister Andrew Little announces the Government plan to abolish the 20 DHBs.

Health board members – who may soon lose their jobs as part of a radical health system overhaul – are costing the country more than $5.5 million each year.

But experts say this is a drop in the bucket given New Zealand's total health spend is about $20 billion – and that has been tipped to increase with the proposed new national health agency.

Health Minister Andrew Little last week announced plans to abolish the country’s 20 district health boards (DHBs), which are governed by 209 board members, and replace them with a central agency and four regional bodies.

Each DHB has 11 members, including up to four appointed by the minister and others elected at local body elections held every three years.

All DHB members were responsible to the health minister rather than their local community.

Fees paid to chairs, deputy chairs and members varied according to the size of the DHB area and ranged from about $13,000 to $80,000 for chairs, and $6510 to more than $40,000 for members.

Supplied Professor Robin Gauld, of the University of Otago’s Centre for Health Systems and Technology, says health board fees will be better spent on improving skills and expertise within the public health system rather than on consultants.

The health minister decided how much each DHB member received based on a fees framework for board members of Crown entities.

DHB members were required to spend about 30 days each year on board business, including preparing for monthly board and committee meetings.

Health systems expert Robin Gauld, of the University of Otago's Centre for Health Systems and Techology, said he suspected the health reforms would not result in any cost savings.

He hoped more would be spent on developing skills and expertise within the public system rather than on external consultants.

The Government had spent more than $5m to fund a health system review transition unit, which employed 38 staff – of which 25 were consultants from EY, Buddle Findlay, NZIER, Sapere Research Group, Senate Communications Ltd, Sue Suckling Holdings Ltd and Finora Mangement Services Ltd.

The two-year health and disability system review led by Heather Simpson cost $9.5m.

Gauld said his research, which included work yet to be published from last year, showed spending on external consultants by DHBs had more than doubled – from about $70m to $170m – in five years.

He believed money spent on board fees should go towards building “operational excellence” in health.

“That would be far better than [spending] on people sitting around board tables, half of whom hardly said anything.”

Canterbury DHB members, including chair Sir John Hansen, said they did not take up their role for the money.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch city councillor and Canterbury health board member James Gough says he became a board member to “add value to the community I care about”.

Christchurch city councillor James Gough, who is also a Canterbury DHB member, said he sought to be elected to the health board because he cared about the community's health and wellbeing.

“The remuneration for a health board member is less for me than it would be for a small to medium-sized directorship and the work load is infinitely higher, so from a personal level my motivation is nothing more than I want to add value to the community I care about.”

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions economist and policy director Craig Renny said any savings made through the reforms were likely to be offset by the cost of the transition and “historical DHB deficits”, which were currently about $800m.

It meant additional resources for health in next month’s Budget would be essential, he said.