Medical officer of health Alistair Humphrey dismissed for being 'unmanageable'

Dr Alistair Humphrey, centre, was a medical officer of health in Canterbury for about 20 years before being fired last year.

For decades he was the face of public health messages in Canterbury.

On Friday Alistair Humphrey, a former medical officer of health employed by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB), had his career face peeled back to reveal toxic relationships with colleagues and a man who refused to take direction.

In the Employment Court, where Humphrey had applied for interim reinstatement pending a full hearing of his unfair dismissal claim, Andrew Shaw, lawyer for the CDHB, referred to a pile of affidavits from 14 of Humphrey’s colleagues in Community and Public Health which said they didn’t want him back.

Shaw outlined a barrage of complaints about Humphrey, the main one being that he had no insight into the effect his manner had on people. His reinstatement would have a negative effect on most of his colleagues in public health and he would be a “detriment” at time when public health needed all its attention devoted to combatting Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Top Canterbury public health official taking legal action after being sacked

* New Christchurch drinking water plan not yet good enough for strict national standards

* Canterbury flu cases rise as measles epidemic takes hold

* Ensuring the right information on measles gets to the public now is important



Humphrey spent two decades as a medical officer of health for the CDHB and was dismissed on October 14 last year.

Carolyn Heaton for Humphrey told Judge Christina Inglis that Humphrey’s career would suffer lasting damage if he was not reinstated. He needed the job to maintain his skills, reputation and professional authority.

Heaton said the longer Humphrey was absent from his workplace, the more isolated and estranged he became from the colleagues who opposed his reinstatement. Claims of bullying and harassment were unsubstantiated, and it was the CDHB’s fault concerns were not properly communicated to him so he could address them.

For years the CDHB had allowed colleagues to work around Humphrey to avoid contact with him, she said.

Shaw said multiple reports showed Humphrey was impossible to manage and his relations with other staff and external parties were dysfunctional.

If he was reinstated, several valuable CDHB staff in the public health field would either resign or reconsider their position. Some female CDHB employees said they felt bullied and harassed by him and people he had denigrated, sometimes in print, would have to work with him again if he was reinstated.

Shaw said the fundamental problem was Humphrey's view of his position – that he was not responsible to his line managers and not subject to their direction.

“The plaintiff has a view of his role that he is special and everyone who holds that role says the opposite.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Alistair Humphrey, left, was difficult to manage, according to the CDHB.

The issues with Humphrey arose 10 years ago and relations with his line manager and clinical director, Dan Williams, became more intense in December 2014, Shaw said.

Williams was the CDHB employee most affected by Humphrey's behaviour and Humphrey’s “special” view of his position. Williams believed Humphrey continually undermined his role, sent humiliating emails and was not a team player.

Humphrey could be charming and convincing, but he was also adversarial and opinionated, not accepting he had a problem. He was always challenging and Williams, who would eventually resign from his position primarily due to his inability to manage Humphrey, had lost all personal and professional trust in him.

“How do you contain somebody who is unrepentant and doesn't believe they have to change because they know better,” Shaw said.

Reports showed CDHB staff were offended by the way Humphrey spoke to them and he appeared to be unaware of the effect he had on people. When people complained about him, he challenged them, Shaw said.

STUFF Canterbury District Health Board's executive team fell apart last year, with seven of the 11-strong team resigning as the board faced budget challenges and potential cuts. (Video first published August 20, 2020)

Ramon Pink, Humphrey's clinical director from 2018, felt Humphrey acted in a manner that destroyed trust and confidence, Shaw said. Humphrey had denigrated Pink in comments he made in an article in North and South magazine.

Heaton said Humphrey had devoted the last two decades to his speciality of public health. The longer he was out of the role, the harder it would be to catch up and keep his skills up to date.

She said Pink had suffered a heart attack after talking to Humphrey but Pink had hidden the fact from Humphrey because he did not want Humphrey to feel responsible. The CDHB now appeared to be saying Pink had his cardiac arrest due to talking to Humphrey.

The CDHB had managed the relationship with Humphrey’s colleagues poorly and some hard work needed to be done to make those people feel better, Heaton said. No serious harm would result from the reinstatement and no evidence was provided to show his competence was in doubt.

Judge Inglis reserved her decision.