Cantabrians face longer emergency department wait times over Anzac weekend

Cantabrians face longer waiting times if they attend Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department over Anzac weekend, health officials warn.

“Keep the emergency department for emergencies only” was the message from clinicians ahead of the long weekend.

Weekends always see higher demand at the emergency department, and acting clinical director Dr Sarah Carr said the issue would be compounded this weekend by staff unexpectedly being off sick.

She advised people who do not have serious emergency needs to go to Christchurch’s three urgent care centres, the 24-hour surgery on Madras St, Moorhouse Medical on Pilgrim Pl and Riccarton Clinic on Yaldhurst Rd.

“This will enable staff to focus on only those who really need emergency care and continue to provide quality care over the long weekend,” Carr said.

The health board’s own general practice team remains available for free health advice from a nurse after hours.