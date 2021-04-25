Invercargill practice already warning of flu shot delays

With the date of flu vaccinations already pushed back, an Invercargill general practice is hoping to spare its staff the abuse they suffered when flu jabs were in short supply in Southland in 2020.

An Invercargill general practice is pre-emptively warning patients about possible flu vaccination delays because of the flack its staff copped last year.

Patients ringing Queens Park General Practice during office hours will hear an automated message saying that despite multiple assurances from the Ministry of Health that flu vaccinations would be ready on time “yet again this year, we have been let down”.

“Please take issues up with the Government or the Ministry of Health, not our staff,” the message continues.

Practice manager Andrea Hope said she recorded the message after the ministry announced the roll-out date for immunising those under the age of 65 would be pushed back from April 28 to May 17.

Those older than 65 began receiving their flu jabs from April 14 and Hope said this had been running smoothly.

However, given the abuse her staff endured during last year's influenza vaccine “debacle”, she decided to record the message.

The practice could only order 60 vaccinations at a time during the 2020 roll-out, and they would arrive two to four weeks apart “if we were lucky”, Hope said.

This resulted in a waiting list of hundreds of patients, she said.

RNZ Covid-19 restrictions meant we saw almost no flu in New Zealand in 2020.

In 2020, practices began reporting delays as early as April, with the national lockdown and poor weather conditions floated as possible explanations.

Former-Southern District Health Board executive director of strategy, primary and community Lisa Gestro called the distribution system “clunky” – which made it difficult to determine whether there were actually supply issues or distribution issues.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the roll-out date had been pushed back because of the international availability of the vaccine.

When asked about assurances that flu vaccines would end up in Southland in 2021, a ministry spokesperson said distribution would begin ahead of time to ensure providers could begin vaccinating under 65s on May 17.

“Pharmac and vaccine supplier Seqirus have worked together to secure an increased volume of vaccines for New Zealanders in 2021. The Ministry is working closely with the immunisation sector, so we are better planned, and better placed to minimise the impact of any disruption to supply on providers or on the New Zealand public,” the spokesperson said.