New Zealand criticised for 'missed opportunities' on cervical cancer screening

International medical journal The Lancet Oncology​has slammed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ for failing to acknowledge New Zealand’s cervical cancer screening programme left Māori women vulnerable to the disease, following the diagnosis of MP Kiri Allan​.

The editorial, “Cervical cancer screening and New Zealand's uncomfortable truths”, said despite low uptake of cervical cancer screening by Māori women, New Zealand had been too slow to adopt more culturally appropriate approaches including HPV self-testing.

Ardern’s​ comments following Allan’s​ resignation on RNZ’s Morning Report programme were a “missed opportunity”, they said.

“Surprisingly, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ has stated that ‘the government needed to do more to encourage people to use the existing cervical screening regime’.

This is a missed opportunity and fails to acknowledge that the current status quo is not meeting the needs of the population.”

Responding to the editorial, Ardern told Stuff she welcomed “the opportunity to clarify”.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Cabinet Minister Kiri Allan’s resignation after a diagnosis of stage 3 cervical cancer has highlighted New Zealand’s flawed screening programme. Now international journal The Lancet Oncology has joined others in calling for urgent action to improve it.

“...as the wider health reforms demonstrate, improving the uptake of core health services cannot just be about us encouraging behaviour change.”

Ardern said the Government had a duty “to understand barriers to access and evolve the way we do things to meet the needs of the communities we must serve”.

“As well as that, we need to make sure the services we are offering, including screening programmes, are the most effective available.”

HPV self-testing had been shown to be as effective as clinical testing, and acceptable to both Māori and non-Māori women, and could also help “narrow the screening gap created by COVID-19-related delays, which have left 22 000 New Zealand women, including 3000 Māori, still waiting for a smear test, the editorial said.

“Yet neither self-testing nor changes to standard cervical screening pathways to include HPV testing have been adopted in New Zealand, despite both being implemented in other high-income countries.”

The improved HPV test has never been funded on a national scale, despite multiple attempts.

Māori women were a third less likely to attend cervical cancer screening and more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with, and die from, cervical cancer than European women.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been criticised for comments about the country’s cervical cancer screening programme after the diagnosis of MP Kiri Allan with the disease earlier this month.

The Lancet Oncology urged the Government to improve “engagement with Māori and other minority groups and “take responsibility for protecting the health of all their citizens” by expanding accessibility of cancer services to all members of society, irrespective of their ethnic origin.

“Soft promises and tacit agreement with WHO initiatives around screening are ineffective substitutes for concrete, evidence-based actions that redress disparities in access to cancer care services in marginalised communities.

Adaptation of health-care systems to meet patients’ cultural needs is just as important as simply encouraging patients to access what is available.”

Māori Cancer Leadership group, Hei Āhuru Mōwai​, said the Government must urgently introduce the HPV self-tests to increase screening rates and save lives.

“For the government not to act is another breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” co-chair Dr Nina Scott​said.

“The HPV self-test is more acceptable to Māori women "Mōu anō e kuhu – you can do it yourself, you can self-test in the privacy of your own bathroom or at a healthcare provider,” Hei Āruru Mōwai chief executive Moahuia Goza​ said.

The roll-out of HPV self-tests was meant to be introduced this year – after already being delayed for three years – but was delayed again, with the Government citing the Covid response as the reason it had pushed back funding to address the IT system.