She woke up one day with severe Tourette Syndrome: Tic disorders skyrocket post Covid-19

Oxford teenager Jay Leslie, 16, wants people to know that being diagnosed with sudden onset Tourette's in July 2020 "doesn't mean that everything is over".

A record number of Kiwi children and teenagers are being diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome as their anxiety soars due to Covid-19. CECILE MEIER reports.

Jay Leslie woke up in July last year, shortly after her 16th birthday, and her head started jerking. The next day, she blurted out unusual sounds and swear words. Soon, she had “tic attacks” that made her whole body writhe, tense and shake.

Jay is one of a growing number of children and teenagers diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome since Covid-19 reached our shores. The neurobiological disorder causes uncontrollable repetitive movements and sounds, called tics – and it's not just increasing locally. An article published in the British Medical Journal in March talks about an “explosion” of tic disorders in pandemic times. Teenage girls are particularly affected, with an increasing number being diagnosed with sudden onset Tourette’s.

Tourette’s Association of New Zealand executive director Robyn Twemlow says the number of new members doubled in the last year – from about 40 a year on average to 90 in the last 11 months. Despite its potentially debilitating effect, the syndrome is not recognised as a disability, leaving families short of desperately needed support and funding, she says.

READ MORE:

* Band shaking off Tourette Syndrome to share stage with Hollie Smith, Tiki Taane

* Tourette sufferer Renee chases dreams after life-changing surgery

* Schools won't take complex needs child who hasn't been to school for over a year

* Surprised by Tourette's, Ryleigh Hawkins' positive attitude makes living with it bearable



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Oxford teenager Jay Leslie was diagnosed with sudden onset Tourette's in July 2020.

Stress a Trigger

When Jay greets people in her small town with the middle finger, they smile and wave back.

In Oxford, North Canterbury, everyone knows she has Tourette’s. If she swears at the supermarket cashier or slaps herself, they don’t bat an eye. At school, supportive teachers and close friends make sure she does not hurt herself when she has a tic attack, a non-epileptic seizure or faints. Sometimes it means ringing an ambulance.

But when she goes to Christchurch, no-one knows her. Noise, crowds and bright lights trigger her tics. If she sees a woman wearing a hijab, she might yell an offensive comment. If she sees a police officer, she might blurt out “f… the police”.

People don’t know she doesn’t have a racist bone in her body and that she has no idea why these phrases come out. They stare and make comments and sometimes even scold her. She does not go to the mall any more.

“Strangers don’t see me as a normal person. They see me ticking and doing weird stuff ... and I get lots of awful stares. It just makes everything a lot harder. Even a simple trip to the shops can become a mission.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jay is one of a growing number of young people diagnosed with a tic disorder since Covid-19 hit.

The Ministry of Health does not collect data on how many people in New Zealand have Tourette Syndrome. It is estimated that six in 1000 people are born with the condition. Some will only have mild tics in childhood such as coughing or blinking and never be diagnosed.

Auckland paediatric neurologist Hannah Jones says stress is a major trigger and can also exacerbate Tourette’s.

Jay’s anxiety was high during lockdown last year.

Twemlow’s daughter, Analise, “went from zero to 100” with severe Tourette’s appearing three days after the February 2011 earthquake in Christchurch. “Once it’s triggered, it doesn’t go back down,” she says.

Twemlow has supported more parents and schools in the last year following Covid-19 than in the previous seven years combined. Dozens of kids missed out on Tourette’s NZ’s annual Camp Twitch last year because demand had grown too big. This year, Twemlow is running two camps.

While Twemlow’s workload has doubled, charities are struggling with a sharp decline in donations and fundraising opportunities post Covid.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Analise Twemlow is a teenage musician living with Tourette's syndrome. Her mum, Robyn Twemlow, runs Tourette’s NZ.

Dreams shattered

When she plays the keyboard, Jay’s ace relaxes and the tics stop. She taught herself how to play through her mothers’ old music books and YouTube videos. The tics also slow down around her pet rabbits, for whom she has built a three-storey hatch in the backyard.

Jay’s bedroom looks like any typical teenager’s bedroom. Framed inspirational quotes and a rainbow flag adorn the walls. There are piles of clothes on a chair and stuffed toys on the floor. But a wheelchair by the door and crutches near her bed give a glimpse into the huge adjustments Jay had to make to her life since the sudden appearance of Tourette’s in her life.

Her bedroom had to be moved from the family home’s second floor to the sleepout because severe tics can at time paralyse one of her legs for hours. Jay can’t drive, she can’t work, and she can’t even babysit.

Her dreams of becoming a forensic pathologist have been shattered.

Her parents remortgaged their home so her mother, Karyn Leslie, could look after her. They had to fund her wheelchair because doctors said they did not want to enable her to not walk.

“We just cope, that’s what we do,” Leslie says.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jay is learning to live with Tourette’s syndrome.

Jay attended the Southern Health school for several months last year. When she concentrates really hard, she can keep her tics under control. But this is incredibly draining and leads to more severe tics down the track. This term, she is only taking three subjects at school.

Jones says many people living with Tourette’s have mild tics and can lead a normal life. Tics such as excessive blinking, throat clearing and shoulder shrugging should be accepted if they are not interfering with the child’s life, she says. Children should be empowered to live with those tics rather than encouraged to suppress them.

But at its most severe, Tourette’s is a disabling condition. The debilitating impact of the disorder is under-recognised and effective cognitive therapies are out of reach for most, Jones says. Psychology is “extremely underfunded”, making it very hard to access publicly, she says. Few patients can afford to go private.

Twemlow says those with severe Tourette’s can’t access publicly funded equipment such as wheelchairs or mobility scooters because the Ministry of Health does not classify the neurological disorder as a disability.

Twemlow’s other daughter, who has autism, has access to “any support under the sun” even though she does not collapse and is able to go to school. Analise, who has been disabled by severe tics at times, has access to very little.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Analise, who lives with Tourette’s syndrome, has just finished recording her first music single, Made in New Zealand.

Kids out of school

Within a matter of weeks after starting high school, Max* had been removed from one class and temporarily excluded from another. Stuff has agreed to keep the 13-year-old anonymous to avoid making things worse with the school.

Max, who has suffered domestic violence trauma as a child, was previously diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety disorder. His anxiety increased in the last three years, leading to panic attacks and tics. Last year, the tics took off, and he was diagnosed with Tourette’s and autism.

The teen has always struggled at school, but starting high school this year has been a “complete disaster”, his mum says.

When he is overwhelmed, Max shuts down and enters a comatose-type state. He faints frequently, mostly at school. The causes of this are unknown, but could be stress-driven, his mum says. Tic attacks can last up to 15 minutes, during which Max can’t communicate and has no control over his body.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Max is hoping to be able to change schools soon.

The school has struggled to respond to Max’s complex needs.

“Their starting point has not been a place of understanding and compassion. Instead, they have identified the behaviours as him being naughty. My frustration with the school is they have not understood that his behaviour is out of his control.”

The increased distress he has experienced at school has resulted in increased panic attacks and seizures, for which he had to be hospitalised. Some teachers think he is being difficult and have resented making accommodation for him, despite being provided with medical and psychiatric documents outlining his condition.

“When you treat these children as a problem rather than with compassion, you end up compounding their anxiety.”

In recent times, the school has made attempts to better respond to Max’s needs, but the damage has been done, his mum says.

“It’s been incredibly distressing and traumatising for the both of us.”

Max’s mother has contacted the Ministry of Education to move him to another school.

She is frequently called into the school and has to take him to regular health appointments, making it hard to stay on top of her full-time job.

Jones says children diagnosed with Tourette’s are not putting it on or being naughty. They cannot regulate movement. Preceding the tic is an urge the child has to move or talk. If you tell them to stop doing it, they can suppress it to an extent but the urge increases while their ability to suppress the urge decreases until it has to come out, she says.

Because of a lack of training in neurodiversity and tic disorders in particular, teachers and schools are ill-equipped to deal with children who have severe Tourette’s, Twemlow says.

While Jay’s school has been “incredibly supportive”, helping her stay in mainstream education, many teachers think young people with Tourette's are misbehaving, or doing tics on purpose. As a result, an increasing number of those with tic disorders are unable to attend school, she says. Some go to the health school, which is only three days a week and a temporary measure, or are admitted as in-patients at mental health units for their physical protection.

“These kids are not getting education, they won't be employed and their quality of life is out the window.“

The Ministry of Education’s Katrina Casey says school support is provided on the basis of learning needs rather than diagnoses. Teachers may adapt their teaching, or seek specialist training, funding where needed for teacher aides and the 623 new learning support coordinators implemented in schools, kura and clusters across the country last year.

The Government has invested $1.1 billion into learning support since 2017, she says.

All children and young people have a right to attend their local school. If there are unresolved issues, parents and caregivers can escalate their concerns to the school board, or contact their regional office of the Ministry of Education.

*Not his real name.