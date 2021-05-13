Parents delay rushing kids to hospital due to lack of care for siblings — study

A study found childcare and transport issues are key reasons why rural and Māori children do not get to hospital sooner when they have appendicitis.

Rural and Māori children are more likely to suffer from severe appendicitis than urban and non-Māori kids, research has found.

The study, the first of its kind in New Zealand, found parents delay rushing their children to hospital due to the need to arrange childcare for siblings, as well as transport issues.

The study was undertaken by 54 junior doctors in 14 hospitals across the country, and the results will be presented on Thursday at the Royal Australasian College of Surgeon’s Annual Scientific Congress, being held virtually this week.

Dr Brodie Elliott​ led the study alongside colleague Dr Chris Harmsteon​ while working as a general surgical research fellow at Northland’s Whangārei Hospital. The pair also created a collaborative research structure for junior doctors.

Elliott said he noticed a lot of patients were presenting to the hospital late, or their hospital stay could have been avoided by an earlier visit to the GP.

Elliott said he wanted to find out why healthcare was delayed, and decided to focus on appendicitis because it is a time-dependent illness that is relatively common, impacting about one in 40 children.

“If someone presents early and their appendix hasn’t ruptured, it can be removed and they can go back to life quickly, but if left, they're sicker for longer and spend more time in hospital.”

The study found rural children are four times more likely as their urban counterparts to experience severe cases, where the appendix ruptures, and Māori children are twice as likely as non-Māori.

“A delay in getting to a hospital was a key contributing factor to the severity of appendicitis,” Elliott said.

Children with severe appendicitis were unwell for twice as long as those with uncomplicated appendicitis – 48 hours against 20 hours – before presenting to hospital.

The researchers also interviewed parents and found arranging childcare for other dependents was the reason for delay in 42 per cent of cases. Families had an average of three children.

The next most common reason for delay was transport issues, with families travelling an average of 35km.

Needing to rely on an ambulance or borrowing a vehicle to get into hospital was more than twice as common in the severe appendicitis group than the non-severe.

The study also found in more than half of cases, families lost at least one parental income to access hospital care, and this caused “significant financial stress” for a quarter of families.

Elliott said the findings provide further evidence of inequity in New Zealand, but he found the results, unfortunately, not surprising.

“Despite having a public health system, accessing care is often a financially stressful experience for families.”

Elliott said while the research was not meant to coincide with the restructuring of the New Zealand health system, it showed the importance of rural and Māori communities having a greater say in healthcare funding.

“It’s on us as healthcare workers to provide a culturally safe and acceptable service for our people,” he said.

Distance, cultural awareness, huge factors in hospital visit

One rural, Māori parent, Aaron Taikato, agreed the distance to the nearest hospital and the lack of Māori cultural awareness had a big impact when his son had appendicitis.

The family of nine live in Northland’s Motatau, about an hour north of Whangārei.

When Kiriti, then aged 10, started developing symptoms of appendicitis in late 2019, the family were lucky to be able to jump in the car without having to worry about the cost of petrol to get to hospital, Taikato said.

“We’re quite fortunate to be financially stable, but a lot of the families around us find it difficult to get by. Many don’t have a car or would struggle to put fuel in the car because they’ve just bought groceries.”

Appendicitis typically starts with sore tummy

Appendicitis impacts one in 40 New Zealand children, although the exact cause is still unknown, Elliott said.

Symptoms typically start with a sore tummy but quickly progress to more localised pain, vomiting and more general unwellness, he said.

The study was based on 208 patient admissions, where 182 had confirmed appendicitis.

It hints there maybe a bacterial reason why rural children suffer appendicitis more severely, he said.

Severe appendicitis increased the average length of hospitalisation from 1.6 days to 5.8 days, whilst also increasing the chance of complications after surgery by 57 per cent.